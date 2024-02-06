Partizan vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Prediction on game W2(+10.5) Odds: 1.55 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 26th round of the EuroLeague regular season, Partizan will contend at home against Bayern. The match prognosis for these teams has been prepared by the analysts at Dailysports.

Partizan

The Serbian squad finds itself in close proximity to the playoff zone, occupying the 11th position. Partizan has secured victory in 12 out of 25 matches in the regular season, but recent results have been disheartening – four consecutive defeats across all competitions. In the EuroLeague, the Belgrade team succumbed to Virtus Bologna (84-88) and Monaco (70-85), while in the Adriatic League, they faced setbacks against Split (67-74) and Crvena Zvezda (86-88). The upcoming match against Bayern presents an excellent opportunity for Partizan to halt this negative streak.

Bayern

The Munich-based team currently holds the 15th position in the EuroLeague with 10 victories, and if they aspire to secure a playoff berth, corrective measures are imperative at this juncture. In their previous game, Bayern, in a fiercely contested battle, succumbed to Olympiacos (72-76), following an overtime victory against Baskonia (112-109). In the German championship, Munich has triumphed in 11 consecutive matches but trails behind Hemer by two games.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

This season, Bayern defeated Partizan with a score of 94-85.

In the five encounters between these teams throughout history, Partizan holds a 3-2 advantage.

Match prediction for Partizan vs. Bayern

Partizan is the clear favorite in this match. Our prediction is that the Serbian team will emerge victorious with a handicap of 10.5 points.