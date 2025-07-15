RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Partizan vs AEK Larnaca prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025

Partizan vs AEK Larnaca prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Partizan Belgrade vs AEK Larnaca prediction aek.com.cy
Partizan Belgrade
Partizan Belgrade Partizan Belgrade Schedule Partizan Belgrade News Partizan Belgrade Transfers
Europa League Europa League Table Europa League Fixtures Europa League Predictions
17 july 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Belgrade, Stadion FK Partizan
AEK Larnaca
AEK Larnaca AEK Larnaca Schedule AEK Larnaca Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Partizan Belgrade wont lose
Odds: 1.69
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Thursday, July 17, in the second leg of the Europa League first qualifying round, Partizan will host AEK Larnaca. The first encounter ended with the Cypriot side clinching a 1-0 victory. Here’s my take on the likely outcome of this match.

Key facts and head-to-head history

  • Partizan have won just 2 of their last 5 home matches.
  • AEK Larnaca went unbeaten in all their pre-season friendlies.
  • AEK Larnaca have reached the Europa League group stage three times in their history.
  • The winner of this tie will face the victor of the Sabah vs Celje clash in the next round.
  • This will be the fourth meeting between these sides. Partizan have never beaten AEK Larnaca, with the Cypriots winning twice.

Match preview

Partizan haven’t won the Serbian league since 2017, but they remain one of the two most successful clubs in the country’s history. Last season in the Serbian SuperLiga, Partizan finished second, but the gap to Red Star was massive — 27 points.

In the first leg in Cyprus, Partizan looked thoroughly unimpressive. The team spent most of the game pinned back in their own half and rightfully suffered defeat. In fact, it could have been worse than a 0-1 loss.

AEK Larnaca continue to follow their international blueprint, assembling a squad dominated by Spanish and Portuguese speakers. This cosmopolitan outfit features players from Spain, Venezuela, Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Netherlands, and Sweden. Notably, only one Cypriot made the starting lineup for the first game against Partizan.

The green-and-yellows have never won the Cypriot championship in their history, but last season they lifted the national cup, earning their place in the Europa League qualifiers.

Probable lineups

  • Partizan: Milosevic - Jurcevic, Milovanovic, Djurdjevic, Roganovic - Dragojevic, Urgesevic, Trifunovic, Natho, Kalulu - Milosevic
  • AEK Larnaca: Alomerovic - Angel Garcia, Roberge, Milicevic, Ekpolo - Pere Pons, Luis Gustavo, Waldo Rubio - Roden, Chacon, Cabrera

Partizan vs AEK Larnaca match prediction

In the first leg, the Serbian runners-up were clearly second best, but the home advantage could play a huge role here. I’m backing the hosts not to lose this match.

Prediction on game Partizan Belgrade wont lose
Odds: 1.69
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Cerro Largo prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Central Cordoba vs Cerro Largo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.5 Cerro Largo Recommended 1xBet
Bahia vs America de Cali prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Bahia vs América de Cali. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.93 America de Cali Bet now Melbet
Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Independiente del Valle vs Vasco da Gama: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Independiente del Valle Odds: 2.07 Vasco da Gama Bet now 1xBet
Vissel Kobe vs Ventforet Kofu prediction Emperors Cup Japan 16 july 2025, 06:00 Kobe vs Kofu: Who will advance to the next round of the Emperor's Cup playoffs? Vissel Kobe Odds: 1.6 Ventforet Kofu Recommended Mostbet
Kawasaki Frontale vs SC Sagamihara prediction Emperors Cup Japan 16 july 2025, 06:00 Kawasaki Frontale vs Sagamihara prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Kawasaki Frontale Odds: 1.5 SC Sagamihara Bet now 1xBet
Club Brugge vs NK Lokomotiva prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 06:30 Brugge vs Lokomotiva Zagreb: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 16, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.7 NK Lokomotiva Bet now 1xBet
Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Friendly matches 16 july 2025, 08:00 Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv: prediction, H2H, and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Osijek Odds: 2 Dynamo Kyiv Recommended Melbet
Ajax vs PAOK Thessaloniki FC prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 08:00 Ajax vs PAOK: prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 16, 2025 Ajax Odds: 1.67 PAOK Thessaloniki FC Bet now Mostbet
Auda vs Larne prediction Europa Conference League 16 july 2025, 12:00 Auda vs Larne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 16 July 2025 Auda Odds: 1.9 Larne Bet now Melbet
Sporting CP vs Celtic prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 14:30 Sporting vs Celtic prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 1.7 Celtic Recommended Melbet
Aston Villa vs Walsall prediction Club Friendlies 16 july 2025, 14:30 Walsall vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 16, 2025 Aston Villa Odds: 1.57 Walsall Bet now 1xBet
Linfield vs Shelbourne prediction Champions League 16 july 2025, 14:45 Linfield vs Shelbourne prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 16, 2025 Linfield Odds: 1.83 Shelbourne Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
KF Shkendija 1 - 1 TNS Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
1
TNS
1
99’
Inter Club d'Escaldes 1 - 1 FC FCSB Today, 14:30 Champions League
Inter Club d'Escaldes
1
FC FCSB
1
80’
Buducnost Podgorica 0 - 2 FC Noah Today, 15:00 Champions League
Buducnost Podgorica
0
FC Noah
2
48’
Zrinjski Mostar 1 - 0 Virtus Acquaviva Today, 15:00 Champions League
Zrinjski Mostar
1
Virtus Acquaviva
0
50’
Breidablik 4 - 0 Egnatia Today, 15:00 Champions League
Breidablik
4
Egnatia
0
50’
Auda - : - Larne 16 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Auda
-
Larne
-
12:00
Dinamo Minsk - : - Ludogorets Razgrad 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Dinamo Minsk
-
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
14:45
Linfield - : - Shelbourne 16 july 2025, 14:45 Champions League
Linfield
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Philadelphia Union - : - CF Montreal 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - New England Revolution 16 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
New England Revolution
-
19:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:00 Ramón Díaz to Take Over as Olimpia Head Coach Football news Today, 14:52 Atlético Madrid signs Thiago Almada Football news Today, 14:28 Rulani Mokwena Explains Why He Took Charge of MC Alger Football news Today, 14:00 “First day at school.” De Bruyne shares photo from his first day at Napoli Football news Today, 13:31 Saudi clubs are once again ready to sign Darwin Núñez Football news Today, 12:53 Galatasaray ready to make another official bid to Napoli for Osimhen Football news Today, 12:28 Chelsea resumes negotiations for Jorrel Hato transfer from Ajax Esports News Today, 12:02 Palmer takes center stage. EA SPORTS releases teaser for new EA FC 26 Football news Today, 11:38 Captain and Leader Leaves Kaizer Chiefs for Austria Boxing News Today, 11:19 There was no shortage of emotions. Usyk and Dubois hold their first face-off at Wembley
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores