Partizan vs AEK Larnaca prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025

On Thursday, July 17, in the second leg of the Europa League first qualifying round, Partizan will host AEK Larnaca. The first encounter ended with the Cypriot side clinching a 1-0 victory. Here’s my take on the likely outcome of this match.

Key facts and head-to-head history

Partizan have won just 2 of their last 5 home matches.

AEK Larnaca went unbeaten in all their pre-season friendlies.

AEK Larnaca have reached the Europa League group stage three times in their history.

The winner of this tie will face the victor of the Sabah vs Celje clash in the next round.

This will be the fourth meeting between these sides. Partizan have never beaten AEK Larnaca, with the Cypriots winning twice.

Match preview

Partizan haven’t won the Serbian league since 2017, but they remain one of the two most successful clubs in the country’s history. Last season in the Serbian SuperLiga, Partizan finished second, but the gap to Red Star was massive — 27 points.

In the first leg in Cyprus, Partizan looked thoroughly unimpressive. The team spent most of the game pinned back in their own half and rightfully suffered defeat. In fact, it could have been worse than a 0-1 loss.

AEK Larnaca continue to follow their international blueprint, assembling a squad dominated by Spanish and Portuguese speakers. This cosmopolitan outfit features players from Spain, Venezuela, Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Netherlands, and Sweden. Notably, only one Cypriot made the starting lineup for the first game against Partizan.

The green-and-yellows have never won the Cypriot championship in their history, but last season they lifted the national cup, earning their place in the Europa League qualifiers.

Probable lineups

Partizan: Milosevic - Jurcevic, Milovanovic, Djurdjevic, Roganovic - Dragojevic, Urgesevic, Trifunovic, Natho, Kalulu - Milosevic

Milosevic - Jurcevic, Milovanovic, Djurdjevic, Roganovic - Dragojevic, Urgesevic, Trifunovic, Natho, Kalulu - Milosevic AEK Larnaca: Alomerovic - Angel Garcia, Roberge, Milicevic, Ekpolo - Pere Pons, Luis Gustavo, Waldo Rubio - Roden, Chacon, Cabrera

Partizan vs AEK Larnaca match prediction

In the first leg, the Serbian runners-up were clearly second best, but the home advantage could play a huge role here. I’m backing the hosts not to lose this match.