On September 24th, as part of the Coppa Italia round of 32, Parma and Spezia will face off. The teams come from different tiers of Italian football, which will only add extra spice to this encounter. Find out more about the clubs and our match prediction below.

Match preview

Parma, after their Coppa Italia victory over Pescara (2-0), have struggled to deliver positive results in the new season: in four league games under Carlos Cuesta, they have picked up just two points, scoring only once and conceding five. Parma currently sit 18th in the league, ahead of Pisa and Lecce.

The "Crusaders" are finding it especially tough to create and convert chances. Nearly every Parma game turns into a gritty midfield battle, which slows down the tempo and stifles both sides’ attacking potential.

Spezia are facing similar issues, but in Serie B: after knocking out Sampdoria in the cup on penalties, they’ve played four league fixtures, drawing twice—1-1 with Empoli and 0-0 against Catanzaro—and losing twice, 0-2 to Carrarese and 1-3 to Juve Stabia.

Most of those matches followed a similar script: evenly matched teams, but individual mistakes led to conceded goals, while the attack squandered the few chances created. As a result, Spezia also sit 18th in Serie B.

Probable lineups

Parma: Corvi; Delprato, Circati, Troilo; Lovik, Ordonez, Cremaschi, Sorensen, Valeri; Oristanio, Djuric

Spezia: Mascardi; Candela, Wisniewski, Hristov, Mateju, Aurelio; Esposito, Kouda, Zurkowski; Lapadula, Vlahovic

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five meetings, Parma have claimed three wins and there have been two draws

Parma have scored three goals in their five matches this season

Spezia have also managed only three goals in five games, with their only win coming via penalties

Prediction

I expect this to be a low-scoring affair: Spezia will do everything possible to keep the game tight and drag it to a penalty shootout, where they might have a better shot at advancing. Parma, given their attacking struggles, are unlikely to break through a layered defense. My prediction: under 2.5 goals at 1.57.