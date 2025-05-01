RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Parma vs Como prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 3, 2025

Parma vs Como prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 3, 2025

Luis Torres Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Como prediction Photo: https://x.com/ParmaCalcio_en/Author unknownn
Parma Calcio 1913 Parma Calcio 1913
Serie A Italy 03 may 2025, 09:00 Parma Calcio 1913 - Como
-
- : -
Italy, Parma, Stadio Ennio Tardini
Como Como
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Saturday, May 3, 2025, the Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma will play host to a Serie A Matchday 35 clash between the home side Parma and visiting Como. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet focused on the attacking output of both teams in this showdown.

Parma

Parma enters the upcoming fixture sitting 16th in the Serie A standings with 32 points. The team remains embroiled in the relegation battle but currently enjoys a comfortable seven-point cushion above the drop zone. Impressively, Parma are on a seven-game unbeaten streak—six of those ended in draws, with just one victory.

In recent rounds, they played out a 2-2 draw away against Lazio and previously claimed a narrow home win over Juventus. It's also worth noting Parma's demanding schedule—each of their last four matches has been against sides from the top half of the table, all contending for Champions League qualification. Against this backdrop, their unbeaten run looks even more remarkable, underscoring the squad's collective determination and discipline.

Another key factor is their home form—Parma have not lost at the Ennio Tardini for four straight matches. Plus, in their last four home meetings with Como, the hosts have come out on top every time.

Como

Como approach this fixture in excellent form. The team is solidly mid-table, occupying 11th place with 42 points. Having secured their Serie A status for next season, Como are no longer in the hunt for European qualification but continue to pick up points and display real consistency.

They are unbeaten in five games, winning four of those. Their defensive solidity is especially impressive: Cesc Fàbregas' charges have not conceded a single goal in their last three matches. In the previous round, Como edged Genoa 1-0, before that they won 3-0 away at Lecce, and prior to that, beat Torino at home by the same 1-0 scoreline.

It's worth recalling that the first-round meeting between Como and Parma earlier this season ended in a 1-1 draw.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Parma have failed to win 14 of their last 16 matches.
  • Como are on a four-game winning streak.
  • Como have scored first in 9 of their last 10 matches.
  • Parma have won their last three home encounters against Como.
  • Parma are unbeaten in 6 of their last 7 matches against Como.

Probable lineups

  • Parma: Suzuki, Del Prato, Leoni, Valenti, Valeri, Sohm, Keita, Enoh, Ondrejka, Bonny, Pellegrino.
  • Como: Buté, Valle, Goldaniga, Kempf, Vojvoda, Da Cunha, Caqueret, Pas, Ikoné, Strefezza, Cutrone.

Prediction for Parma vs Como

Both teams head into this clash in good form but tend to play cautious, pragmatic football. Como have been rock-solid at the back, keeping clean sheets in three consecutive matches, while Parma are consistent at home, with most of their games featuring few goals. Despite their positive run, Como usually limits themselves to one or two goals, and Parma, fighting for survival, are unlikely to take unnecessary risks. Considering all these factors, the most logical bet appears to be under 3 goals at odds of 1.52.

