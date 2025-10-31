ES ES FR FR
Parma vs Bologna prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 2 November 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Bologna prediction Photo: x.com/Bolognafc1909/ Author unknownn
Parma Calcio 1913 Parma Calcio 1913
Serie A Italy (Round 10) 02 nov 2025, 12:00
- : -
Italy, Parma, Stadio Ennio Tardini
Bologna Bologna
As part of the tenth round of Italy’s Serie A, Parma will lock horns with Bologna. The clash is set for Sunday, November 2, with kickoff scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. My pick for this fixture focuses on the goal tally.

Match preview

Parma are enduring a tough spell at the start of the season, struggling to find their rhythm in attack. This has been reflected directly in their low goal tally and, consequently, modest results.

Their attacking output is worryingly low—just four goals in nine matches, the weakest record in the league. Defensively, there are questions too: low possession stats, poor finishing, and a lack of creative depth.

Under these circumstances, Parma look like a team focused on survival rather than mounting a charge for the upper echelons. Their recent outing against Roma was decent, but a goal from Circati meant they left the capital empty-handed.

The team’s style of play doesn’t promise consistent victories for now—more defensive, waiting for opponents’ mistakes rather than taking the initiative. Still, Parma have the motivation to put up a fight at home and should at least make things difficult for their visitors.

Bologna remain a serious contender and are aiming for the top spots. However, their performances have been far from dazzling, and talk of a Champions League push seems premature.

In the 2025/26 campaign, Bologna have produced solid results: after nine rounds, they sit sixth, with defeats only to Roma and Milan. Against lesser opposition, Italiano’s men—now back on the bench after recovering from pneumonia—have been collecting points steadily.

The team relies on high pressing, ball control, and an intent to dictate play. What they lack is maturity, as shown in matches against strong Serie A and Europa League sides.

In their last match against Torino, Bologna controlled the game but were toothless in front of goal. They failed to create enough clear-cut chances and couldn’t break down the opposition’s defense. The draw was a fair result, despite Bologna being favorites.

Match facts

  • Parma are winless in four consecutive matches.
  • At home, Parma have failed to score in their last two outings.
  • Bologna are unbeaten in their last seven games.
  • On the road, Italiano’s side have kept just one clean sheet this season.
  • Parma average 1 goal per home match, while Bologna average 1.6 goals per away match.

Probable lineups

  • Parma: Suzuki, Valenti, Circati, Del Prato, Ordonez, Begic, Cremaschi, Bernabe, Estevez, Cutrone, Pellegrino.
  • Bologna: Skorupski, Dzortea, Vitik, Lucumi, Lykogiannis, Ferguson, Moro, Odgaard, Bernardeschi, Orsolini, Castro.

H2H

  • Bologna have failed to score against Parma in their last two meetings.
  • At Ennio Tardini, Bologna have managed just one win in the past 12 years.

Prediction

The visitors are clear favorites, but Parma at home are expected to put up a fight. This match is unlikely to deliver fireworks or a high-scoring affair, so in my view, betting on under 2.5 total goals looks like a smart choice.

Comments
