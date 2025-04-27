RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Basketball Paris Basketball vs Fenerbahçe: prediction and bet for the match on April 29, 2025

Paris Basketball vs Fenerbahçe: prediction and bet for the match on April 29, 2025

Paris Basketball Paris Basketball
EuroLeague 29 apr 2025, 14:30 Paris Basketball - Fenerbahçe
Paris, Adidas Arena
Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe
On April 29, 2025, the basketball arena in Paris will host an intense battle as the local club Paris Basketball faces the Turkish giant Fenerbahçe in the third game of the Euroleague quarterfinal series. After two tense initial encounters, the series moves to France, where the hosts will seek to leverage the support of the crowd to turn the tide. Let's consider a bet on the winner of this match.

Paris Basketball

Heading into the third game of the Euroleague quarterfinal series, Paris finds itself in a challenging position. The French club lost both opening games in Turkey and now must win three consecutive matches to reach the Final Four. In the first game, they had a chance: the score was tied with just minutes remaining, but due to hasty decisions on offense and weak rebounding, the Parisians lost their grip, falling to Fenerbahçe 78-83. In the second game, the team looked significantly worse, and the Turkish club decisively won 89-72.

Nevertheless, Paris approaches the third game in high spirits: the team recently claimed a trophy on the domestic scene, winning the French Cup after defeating Le Mans 91-80 in the final. This success might empower the Parisians for a comeback in the series against Fenerbahçe.

Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe confidently controls the quarterfinal series. After a tense victory in the first match, where the outcome was decided in the final moments, the Turkish giant had no trouble handling Paris in the second game. From the start, Jasikevičius' squad bombarded the opponent with three-pointers and quickly pulled away, increasing the lead as the game progressed. The Parisians could not mount a comeback.

Nigel Hayes-Davis emerged as Fenerbahçe's leader in both games, taking charge when needed. Tarik Biberović also shone, consistently scoring, with 20 points in the second match, and Wade Baldwin, who hit the decisive shot in the first game, deserves mention.

Fenerbahçe looks confident and clearly has additional reserves of strength. The team will do everything possible to finish the series in France.

Interesting facts and head-to-head meetings

  • Paris Basketball has won their last 7 home games.
  • Fenerbahçe has won 10 of their last 11 matches.
  • Fenerbahçe has won 6 of their last 7 away matches.
  • Fenerbahçe has won the last 4 encounters with Paris.

Prediction for Paris Basketball vs Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe appears to be the clear favorite in the series, as Paris has yet to secure a victory in four meetings with them this season. However, Tiago Splitter's team has repeatedly demonstrated their strength by defeating top European clubs during the regular season.
Considering the team's character and having a player like TJ Shorts, who can single-handedly change the game's outcome, Paris has every chance to win. With the series at 0-2, they cannot afford to lose. My bet for this match is a victory for Paris Basketball with odds of 1.82.

