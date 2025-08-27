Prediction on game Win PAOK Thessaloniki FC Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Thursday, August 28, the second leg of the UEFA Europa League qualification playoff round will take place as PAOK hosts Rijeka on home turf. Kick-off is set for 19:30 Central European Time. I’m offering a betting tip for this clash.

PAOK vs Rijeka: match preview

In the first meeting between these sides, Rijeka played at home and controlled the flow of the game, converting their dominance into a goal. Menalo found the net in the 39th minute. The hosts couldn’t extend their lead, but they also kept their opponents at bay. The result: a narrow 1-0 home victory for Rijeka.

PAOK entered the Europa League qualifiers in the third playoff round. In a tough battle, the Greeks edged Wolfsberg 1-0 after extra time. These were the team’s first official matches of the season. That was followed by a defeat to Rijeka, and just a few days ago, PAOK kicked off their Greek Super League campaign with a 1-0 win over Larisa in the opening round.

Rijeka has played more domestic league matches—four in total—but has only collected four points. Their sole victory came in the first round, followed by a draw and two losses. In European competition, Rijeka started in the Champions League qualifiers, where they fell to Ludogorets 1-3 in the second round. In the Europa League qualifiers, the Croatians edged Shelbourne 4-3 and now have a solid chance to reach the group stage.

Match facts and H2H

Rijeka won the first leg 1-0.

PAOK has lost just once in their last seven matches.

Rijeka has suffered two defeats in their last three games.

PAOK is unbeaten at home in eight consecutive matches.

Rijeka has only one win in their last six encounters.

In the history of this matchup, there have been three games: each side has one win and there’s been one draw.

Probable line-ups

PAOK: Pavlenka; Kenny, Lovren, Michailidis, Baba Rahman; Ozdoev, Meïté; Zivkovic, Ivanusec, Konstantelias; Giakoumakis.

Rijeka: Zlomislic; Lasickas, Majstorovic, Radeljic, Devetak; Petrovic, Jankovic, Dantas; Ndokit, Fruk, Menalo.

Prediction

Rijeka claimed a narrow win in the first leg and will be determined to protect that advantage. However, PAOK is playing at home, where they’ve been solid, and will throw everything at getting the victory. That’s exactly where my bet lies for this match.