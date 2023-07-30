Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.7 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On August 3, Aukstaitijos Stadium (Panevėžys) will host the second leg of the 1/4 finals of the Europa Conference League Qualification, in which Panevėžys will compete with Hapoel Beer Sheva. The battle will start at 18:00 CET.

Panevėžys



The club was founded in 2015, in fact, just after its titled (7 championship titles) predecessor, Ekranas, went bankrupt. Moreover, the newly created project, despite such a powerful base, did not make it to the top division immediately, “hanging” out in the I Lyga for four years. However, the team, which debuted only in the A Lyga in 2019, has already managed to play twice in the Lithuanian Cup final and win it in 2020. Speaking about the championship, it was constantly possible to add in the game: two 5th places, then the 4th one and finally, the bronze medals of the previous season. Nowadays, it is possible to lead at the inner arena, even Žalgiris is behind. At the same time, there is success in the Conference League. The club took revenge on Milsami for the relegation a year earlier, it won minimally in Moldova after a 2-2 draw. The team lost, but minimally, in Israel, which leaves chances for overall success.

Hapoel Beer Sheva



The team has recently passed its all-time peak – 3 out of 5 league titles were taken in the interval of 2016-2018. Then “the Camels” took a maximum of the 2nd place, for instance, that happened in the previous season, but they won the Israeli Cup in 2020 and 2022. There is no surprise that the club regularly plays at the international stage. And the club does it not without success: it played at the group stage of the Europa League in 2020 and reached the same stage in the previous season, but already in the Conference League. Speaking about both times, everything ended with the 3rd places in the quartets. This time, the whole season began with the reception of the Lithuanian rival. The only goal was scored by Elias in the 35th minute of the game there.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Panevėžys has got a very short history, especially if we speak about the European tournaments. This is the first confrontation with the Israeli club.

Predictions



Bookmakers have given the advantage to more hardened guests. Still, they can pragmatically play for a draw in order to advance. Thus, we are waiting for “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.7).

