Prediction on game Panathinaikos wont lose Odds: 1.67 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Panathinaikos will host Spanish Villarreal on Thursday evening at Olympic Stadium of Athens (Athens). The battle will take place as part of the 1st round of the Europa League group stage of 2023/2024. British referee, Craig Pawson, will start the confrontation at 18:45 CET.

Panathinaikos



Panathinaikos has got a great history and is considered the oldest football club in Greece. Moreover, the club from the capital of the country reached the final of the European Champions Cup in 1971. No other Greek football club has ever managed to repeat the higher mentioned result. “The Greens” are one of the most successful teams in their homeland – they won the championship title 20 times and celebrated the victory in the National Cup 19 times.

Nowadays, Panathinaikos is gradually returning to the forefront of Greek football. Being headed by Ivan Jovanovic, who had once led APOEL from Cyprus to the play-offs of the Champions League, the team finished the previous season of the Greek Super League in the 2nd place, which was higher than the arch-rival, Olympiacos, for the first time in recent years.

Speaking about the current European tournaments, Panathinaikos has already made a strong statement about itself. The Greek team first conquered Ukrainian Dnipro-1 and then defeated famous Marseille in the Champions League qualification. “The Shamrock” were stopped one step away from the group stage after losing to the Portuguese opponent, Braga.

Villarreal



Villarreal has been performing at a high level relatively recently – the team made its debut in the La Liga only in 1998/1999. Still, it can already boast of quite serious achievements. It constantly fights for high places in the Spanish championship and performs quite successfully in the European competitions. “The Yellow Submarine” managed to win the Europa League in 2021.

Villarreal finished the previous La Liga championship in the 5th position, which gave the opportunity to start playing immediately from the group stage. The rivals of the Spanish club and the Greek team руку are Rennes from France and Israeli Maccabi Haifa.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Villarreal is alternating successful matches with disastrous ones at the inner arena. “The Submariners” are now in the middle of the table with 6 points.

And the Greek team has been winning exclusively in the championship so far. It has already managed to beat Volos, Giannina and Panetolikos, scoring 9 goals in total and not conceding even once.

The teams played against each other twice. Both matches took place in the 1/8 finals of the Champions League of 2008/2009. The Spanish club turned out to be stronger then: 1-1 and 2-1.

Predictions



Bookmakers give a slight preference to the guests, but I would bet that Panathinaikos will not lose.

