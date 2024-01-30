RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Panathinaikos vs Olimpia Milano prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Panathinaikos vs Olimpia Milano prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Panathinaikos vs Olimpia Milano prediction
Panathinaikos
EuroLeague 31 jan 2024, 14:15 Panathinaikos - Olimpia Milano
Athens, Athens Olympic Sports Complex
Olimpia Milano
Prediction on game Total over 157,5
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

EuroLeague is an enticing market for bets, and for this reason, we have prepared our prediction for the match between Panathinaikos and Olimpia Milano.

Panathinaikos

In this EuroLeague season, Panathinaikos has performed solidly, securing 14 victories in 23 matches and positioning themselves in the fourth place in the regular championship standings. Despite their high position, there is no room for complacency, as the gap from the 11th place is only two wins. In their last match, the team suffered a defeat to Maccabi Tel Aviv with a score of 75-90, even though the game was played on a neutral court in Serbia. This loss interrupted a pleasant streak of four consecutive wins in the EuroLeague.

Olimpia Milano

The Italian club cannot boast high results, having only secured 10 victories in 23 matches, placing them in the 12th position in the league table. The gap from the top ten is two wins, which can be recovered over 11 matches. In their recent encounter, the team managed to defeat a strong Barcelona on their home court with a score of 74-70, breaking a streak of two consecutive losses. Although the chances for the playoffs still exist, winning the competition will be challenging.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • The first-round clash concluded with Panathinaikos securing an away victory with a score of 76-87.
  • In 4 out of the last 5 head-to-head meetings, the teams scored no more than 154 points.
  • Olimpia has won only 2 away matches out of 10 in this EuroLeague season.

Panathinaikos vs Olimpia Milano Prediction

The Greek club is considered the favorite in this pairing for substantial reasons, given their home advantage and higher standing in the league table. However, Milano will not come to surrender easily, setting the stage for an interesting contest. We don't anticipate a high-scoring basketball game from both teams, hence we are opting for a wager on the total points being under 157.5.

Prediction on game Total over 157,5
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:00 Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Crvena Zvezda Odds: 1.79 Valencia Recommended 1хБет
ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:00 ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 ASVEL Odds: 1.66 Fenerbahçe Bet now 1хБет
Bayern Munich vs Baskonia prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:00 Bayern Munich vs Baskonia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.67 Baskonia Bet now 1хБет
Olympiacos vs Alba Berlin prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:15 Olympiacos vs Alba Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Olympiacos Odds: 1.66 Alba Berlin Recommended 1хБет
Real Madrid vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:30 Real Madrid vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Real Madrid Odds: 1.72 Maccabi Tel Aviv Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:21 Onana is once again contemplating the conclusion of his international career Football news Today, 12:02 The Tottenham manager said whether would be any transfers before the closure of transfer window Football news Today, 11:09 "I know something else from inside". Benitez hints at a secret reason for Jurgen Klopp's resignation Football news Today, 11:00 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of Matchday 22 Football news Today, 10:34 Breaking. Roma has loaned the defender from RB Leipzig Basketball news Today, 10:27 EuroLeague 2023-24: Schedule and Matchday Results, Standings Football news Today, 10:24 A Serie A club has entered the race for the midfielder from Borussia Dortmund Football news Today, 10:19 Chelsea's manager provided insights into the status of injured players within the team Football news Today, 10:05 Barcelona lost yet another key player for an indefinite period Football news Today, 10:00 Manchester United is preparing for active transfers in the summer
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Crvena Zvezda vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today ASVEL vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Bayern Munich vs Baskonia prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Olympiacos vs Alba Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Brugge vs Kortrijk prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Westerlo vs Cercle Brugge prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today St Pauli vs Fortuna prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Football Today Morocco vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024 Hockey Today San Jose Sharks vs Seattle Kraken prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024