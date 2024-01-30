Panathinaikos vs Olimpia Milano prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 157,5 Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

EuroLeague is an enticing market for bets, and for this reason, we have prepared our prediction for the match between Panathinaikos and Olimpia Milano.

Panathinaikos

In this EuroLeague season, Panathinaikos has performed solidly, securing 14 victories in 23 matches and positioning themselves in the fourth place in the regular championship standings. Despite their high position, there is no room for complacency, as the gap from the 11th place is only two wins. In their last match, the team suffered a defeat to Maccabi Tel Aviv with a score of 75-90, even though the game was played on a neutral court in Serbia. This loss interrupted a pleasant streak of four consecutive wins in the EuroLeague.

Olimpia Milano

The Italian club cannot boast high results, having only secured 10 victories in 23 matches, placing them in the 12th position in the league table. The gap from the top ten is two wins, which can be recovered over 11 matches. In their recent encounter, the team managed to defeat a strong Barcelona on their home court with a score of 74-70, breaking a streak of two consecutive losses. Although the chances for the playoffs still exist, winning the competition will be challenging.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

The first-round clash concluded with Panathinaikos securing an away victory with a score of 76-87.

In 4 out of the last 5 head-to-head meetings, the teams scored no more than 154 points.

Olimpia has won only 2 away matches out of 10 in this EuroLeague season.

Panathinaikos vs Olimpia Milano Prediction

The Greek club is considered the favorite in this pairing for substantial reasons, given their home advantage and higher standing in the league table. However, Milano will not come to surrender easily, setting the stage for an interesting contest. We don't anticipate a high-scoring basketball game from both teams, hence we are opting for a wager on the total points being under 157.5.