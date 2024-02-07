Panathinaikos vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 9, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-2,5) Odds: 1.62 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The central match of the 26th round of the EuroLeague basketball will take place on Friday, February 9th, in the capital of Greece, where local Panathinaikos will face Istanbul's Fenerbahçe at the Olympic Indoor Hall. Dailysports experts have analyzed the upcoming match and prepared a prediction for this encounter.

Panathinaikos

The Greek club traditionally performs strongly in the EuroLeague, and this year is no exception. Currently, after 25 played matches, Ergin Ataman's team has secured 15 victories with 10 losses. This places them in the 4th position in the league standings. However, the battle for a spot in the top six is highly intense, with two teams alongside PAO having identical records. Panathinaikos approaches the game against the Turkish team after a defeat to Aris in the Greek Basketball League (70-73). This loss marked the first in the championship for Ergin Ataman's squad and allowed their pursuers, such as Olympiacos, to closely approach the leader. Regarding the EuroLeague, after a home victory over Milan (79-62), the Greeks suffered a loss to Lithuanian Zalgiris on the road (68-80).

Fenerbahçe

As for Šarūnas Jasikevičius's team, they enter the challenging encounter with the Greek club in good spirits. Last weekend, the "Canaries" defeated Galatasaray in a derby match on their home court (90-74). This victory helped them maintain the top position in the Turkish Super League. After 19 rounds, Fenerbahçe has collected 35 points in the league, the same as Anadolu Efes, and just one point ahead of Besiktas. Defeats in the domestic championship are rare for Fenerbahçe. However, in the EuroLeague, the "Canaries" suffered setbacks in their previous week's away match against Monaco (69-76), as well as earlier in the year against Zalgiris (98-75) and Crvena Zvezda (76-85).

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, the Turks confidently defeated Panathinaikos on their home turf with a score of 83-69.

In the last four head-to-head matches, the Turks emerged victorious three times, and in one match, they secured a win after overtime.

Panathinaikos vs Fenerbahçe Prediction

Bookmakers have no doubts about the victory of the hosts, which is evaluated with odds of 1.51. We believe that Panathinaikos should win here. Our bet for this match is "Panathinaikos to win with a handicap (-2.5)" with odds of 1.62.