Champions League 29 aug 2023, 15:00 Panathinaikos - Braga
International, Athens, Athens Olympic Stadium
Braga Braga
On August 29, Olympic Stadium of Athens “Spiros Louis” (Athens) will host the second leg of the 1/2 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Panathinaikos will compete with Braga. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Panathinaikos


The club is still unable to return to its leading position in Greek football. It finally managed to get ahead of the longtime rival, Olympiacos, in the previous season. Still, it gave way to another one, also a neighbour – AEK. Nevertheless, “the Shamrock” returned to the Champions League. It is only the qualification so far, but even there the Greeks, strengthened by Jedvaj and a number of high-status newcomers, managed to create a sensation. It goes without saying that there was no sensation, when it overcame Dnipro-1, because the opponent was very weak, changed a lot and not in terms of progress. Still, then “the Green and Whites” coped with Marseille. Having achieved a home 1-0 success, Jovanovic’s wards were able, after conceding two goals, to score a saving ball from the penalty spot in the added minutes of the game, and then they won a series of 11-metre shots. Speaking about the battle in Portugal, Mancini’s goal in the very end made the goal difference minimal – thus, the chances of overall success are quite realistic.

Braga


The team clearly does not intend to limit itself to participation in the qualification. After all, it, even taking into account its class and experience, does not often get the opportunity to prove itself in the main international tournament of the Old World. To do this, “the Archbishops” needed to finish in the 3rd position of the Primeira, in other words, they had to push someone out of the traditional trio of giants. That happened to Artur Jorge’s wards in the previous season. And thanks to that success, it turned out to return to the Champions League qualification. There were no problems with TSC – the tournament debutant from Serbia was defeated in both matches with a total 7-1 score. It worked out well with the rival from Greece, but a comfortable 2-0 result turned into an alarming 2-1 score literally at the very last moment. This time, there will be exactly the mood for the return match.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The clubs played against each other for the first time last week.

Predictions


Bookmakers give preference to the hosts. Still, the guests are strong and experienced – we bet on Braga with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 2.10).

