RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Basketball Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction and H2H — April 24, 2025

Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction and H2H — April 24, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction Photo: eurohoops.net/ Author unknownn
Panathinaikos Panathinaikos
EuroLeague 24 apr 2025, 14:30 Panathinaikos - Anadolu Efes
Athens, Athens Olympic Sports Complex
Anadolu Efes Anadolu Efes
Prediction on game W2(+11)
Odds: 1.52
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the second game of the EuroLeague basketball playoff quarterfinal series, Panathinaikos will face Anadolu. The clash will take place in Athens on Thursday, April 24. The game is scheduled to start at 20:30 Central European Time. I suggest betting on the game's total points.

Match preview

Panathinaikos finished the EuroLeague regular season on a high note and is in great form as they begin their title defense as Europe's strongest team. Additionally, they are performing excellently in the domestic league, where they have already reached the playoff semifinals and are the reigning champions of Greece.

The Greeks won the first match of the series. On their home court, Panathinaikos secured a hard-fought victory with a score of 87:83. Before the series moves to Istanbul, they will certainly want to double their advantage.

Anadolu delivered a strong finish to the EuroLeague regular season and managed to defend their sixth position from the pursuits of Real Madrid. However, their playoff start was unsuccessful. Early in the third quarter, the Turks had a +12 lead but faltered in the final stretch of the match.

The team is also performing well in the Turkish Super League, where they have already secured a playoff spot and will not finish lower than fourth in the regular season standings.

Match facts

  • Panathinaikos has won five matches in a row.
  • Anadolu has suffered two consecutive defeats.
  • Panathinaikos averages 95 points per game when playing at home, while Anadolu averages 85 points per game when playing away.

Players to watch

The main hero of the first match was Juan Hernangomez. The Spanish forward spent over 39 minutes on the court and achieved a double-double (20 points + 16 rebounds), becoming a key factor in Panathinaikos' success.

H2H

The last three matches between these teams in Athens ended with victories for the Greeks.

Prediction

Panathinaikos is considered the heavy favorite in this matchup and should make the series 2-0 in their favor. The Turks are expected to put up a fight, and I would bet on their victory with a +11 point spread.

Prediction on game W2(+11)
Odds: 1.52
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction LaLiga Spain 24 apr 2025, 13:00 Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction: Will both teams score more than 2 goals? Osasuna Odds: 2.31 Sevilla Recommended 1xBet
Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball prediction Euroleague 24 apr 2025, 13:45 Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball: Prediction and bet for the match on April 24, 2025 Fenerbahçe Odds: 1.74 Paris Basketball Bet now 1xBet
Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction Pro League Belgium 24 apr 2025, 14:30 Club Brugge vs. Union prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 24, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.72 Union Saint-Gilloise Bet now 1xBet
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano prediction LaLiga Spain 24 apr 2025, 15:30 Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: can Atletico close in on second place? Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.52 Rayo Vallecano Recommended 1Win
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Deportivo Tachira prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Central Cordoba vs Deportivo Tachira prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — April 25, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.55 Deportivo Tachira Bet now 1Win
Bolivar vs Palmeiras prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Bolívar vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Bolivar Odds: 1.94 Palmeiras Bet now BetWinner
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction NBA 24 apr 2025, 19:00 Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction and bet for the match on April 25, 2025 Detroit Pistons Odds: 1.86 New York Knicks Recommended Melbet
Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.85 Atletico Nacional Bet now 22Bet
Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Cerro Porteno Odds: 1.75 Sporting Cristal Bet now Melbet
Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction NBA 24 apr 2025, 22:00 Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction and bet for April 25, 2025 Los Angeles Clippers Odds: 1.65 Denver Nuggets Recommended 1xBet
Macarthur FC vs Melbourne Victory prediction A-League Men Australia 25 apr 2025, 05:35 Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory: can Macarthur clinch a playoff spot? Macarthur FC Odds: 1.68 Melbourne Victory Bet now 1Win
Al Ahly SC vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction CAF Champions League 25 apr 2025, 12:00 Al-Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns: who will play in the CAF Champions League final? Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.89 Mamelodi Sundowns Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Bucaramanga 0 - 1 Fortaleza Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
0
Fortaleza
1
48’
Leganes - : - Girona 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Leganes
-
Girona
-
13:00
Osasuna - : - Sevilla 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Osasuna
-
Sevilla
-
13:00
Bologna - : - Empoli 24 apr 2025, 15:00 Coppa Italia
Bologna
-
Empoli
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Real Valladolid 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Real Betis
-
Real Valladolid
-
15:30
Atletico Madrid - : - Rayo Vallecano 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Atletico Madrid
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:30
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Deportivo Tachira 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Deportivo Tachira
-
18:00
Bolivar - : - Palmeiras 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bolivar
-
Palmeiras
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Atletico Nacional 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Atletico Nacional
-
20:00
Cerro Porteno - : - Sporting Cristal 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Sporting Cristal
-
20:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Real Salt Lake Sign William Agada From Sporting Kansas City Football news Today, 22:20 Tigres Confirms Gignac Renewal, Nahuel Guzmán Also in Talks to Stay Football news Today, 21:30 Austin FC Land Robert Taylor in Trade With Inter Miami Football news Today, 21:20 Dorival Júnior Emerges as Top Target for Corinthians Amid Urgent Coaching Search Football news Today, 20:20 From Striker to Referee: Nicolás Ramírez to Officiate Another Superclásico Football news Today, 19:45 Unión Set to Hold Elections and Annual Assembly in May Football news Today, 19:20 Boca Sweating Over Cavani and Zenón Ahead of Superclásico Football news Today, 18:49 Marcel Koller Faces Crucial Test in Club World Cup to Secure Al Ahly Future Football news Today, 18:40 Trial Over Maradona's Death Exposes Major Flaws in Home Care Football news Today, 18:32 Orlando Pirates Eye Historic Final Appearance Against Pyramids FC
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores