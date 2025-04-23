Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction and H2H — April 24, 2025

Prediction on game W2(+11) Odds: 1.52 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the second game of the EuroLeague basketball playoff quarterfinal series, Panathinaikos will face Anadolu. The clash will take place in Athens on Thursday, April 24. The game is scheduled to start at 20:30 Central European Time. I suggest betting on the game's total points.

Match preview

Panathinaikos finished the EuroLeague regular season on a high note and is in great form as they begin their title defense as Europe's strongest team. Additionally, they are performing excellently in the domestic league, where they have already reached the playoff semifinals and are the reigning champions of Greece.

The Greeks won the first match of the series. On their home court, Panathinaikos secured a hard-fought victory with a score of 87:83. Before the series moves to Istanbul, they will certainly want to double their advantage.

Anadolu delivered a strong finish to the EuroLeague regular season and managed to defend their sixth position from the pursuits of Real Madrid. However, their playoff start was unsuccessful. Early in the third quarter, the Turks had a +12 lead but faltered in the final stretch of the match.

The team is also performing well in the Turkish Super League, where they have already secured a playoff spot and will not finish lower than fourth in the regular season standings.

Match facts

Panathinaikos has won five matches in a row.

Anadolu has suffered two consecutive defeats.

Panathinaikos averages 95 points per game when playing at home, while Anadolu averages 85 points per game when playing away.

Players to watch

The main hero of the first match was Juan Hernangomez. The Spanish forward spent over 39 minutes on the court and achieved a double-double (20 points + 16 rebounds), becoming a key factor in Panathinaikos' success.

H2H

The last three matches between these teams in Athens ended with victories for the Greeks.

Prediction

Panathinaikos is considered the heavy favorite in this matchup and should make the series 2-0 in their favor. The Turks are expected to put up a fight, and I would bet on their victory with a +11 point spread.