Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes: Prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game

On May 6, Panathinaikos and Anadolu Efes will square off in their fifth EuroLeague playoff showdown. Here’s my in-depth prediction for this highly anticipated clash.

Panathinaikos

This season, Panathinaikos put in a solid run during the EuroLeague regular season, racking up 22 wins in 34 games to secure third place. Domestically, things are going according to plan as well—the team has already clinched first place in the regular season and advanced to the playoff semifinals, where they’ll face Promitheas.

It’s worth noting that Panathinaikos is defending their EuroLeague champion title this season, making a trip to the Final Four absolutely crucial. Injuries will sideline two players for this matchup.

Anadolu Efes

The Turkish powerhouse finished sixth in the EuroLeague regular season, edging out seventh-placed Real Madrid only on tiebreakers, which helped them avoid extra games. In their last game against Panathinaikos, Efes played at home and couldn’t afford a misstep—the drama lasted until the final seconds, but they ultimately secured an 85-82 victory.

In the Turkish league, Efes currently sits third, with the main battle set to unfold in the playoffs. Only one player will be unavailable for the upcoming showdown.

Match facts

This season in the EuroLeague, Panathinaikos has been dominant at home, winning 15 out of 19 games.

Efes has recorded 9 wins and 10 losses on the road.

The odds for this game are: Panathinaikos win – 1.28, Anadolu Efes win – 3.6.

H2H

Since we’ve reached a decisive fifth game, it’s clear that the series is tied 2-2. Notably, none of the previous games have been decided by more than four points.

Prediction

On paper, Panathinaikos is the heavy favorite, but given the nail-biting results in the previous matchups, I’m expecting a tense battle that could go either way. The home side will enjoy massive support, but Efes has already managed to win on the road in this series. I see value in betting on the visitors with a +8.5 point handicap.