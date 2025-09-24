Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.58 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On September 25, in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals, Brazilian side Palmeiras will host Argentina's River Plate. The first leg ended with a 2-1 away victory for Palmeiras. Read on for a detailed team analysis and our prediction for the upcoming game.

Match preview

Palmeiras are currently enjoying a nine-match unbeaten streak: in this run, they've drawn just twice (against Universitario and Corinthians) and claimed seven wins. In 22 Serie A matches under Abel Ferreira, the team has collected 49 points, sits third in the table, has a game in hand, and trails leaders Flamengo by just two points.

Moreover, Palmeiras are chasing the crown of South America's best club: in the first leg of the quarter-final, they outplayed River Plate 2-1 on the road, displaying smart defensive tactics and capitalizing on counterattacks and set pieces. River Plate only managed to pull one goal back late in the match, slightly improving their chances ahead of the return leg.

River Plate came into the quarter-finals unbeaten in 12 games, conceding just six goals during that run. However, after losing to the "Verdao," they suffered another defeat, falling 2-0 away to Atlético Tucumán. As a result, River Plate lost their spot at the top of the league, now sitting second with 18 points from nine matches.

In the Libertadores round of 16, River Plate advanced past Libertad Asunción, defeating the Paraguayan side on penalties after a home draw in which the "Millonarios" were down to ten men following Galoppo's red card in the 52nd minute. The team is known for its proactive, possession-based and combinational style of football. However, things went off-script against Palmeiras, and River Plate will look to turn the tide in the return fixture.

Probable lineups

Palmeiras: Weverton, Guiá, Gómez, Murillo, Piquerez, Pereira, Evangelista, Moreno, Felipe Anderson, López, Vitor Roque

River Plate: Armani, Montiel, Díaz, Rivero, Acuña, Pérez, Castaño, Portillo, Fernández, Salas, Colidio

Match facts and head-to-head

In three meetings between these teams, Palmeiras have won twice and River Plate once

Palmeiras have won seven of their last ten matches

River Plate have lost two matches in a row, conceding twice in each.

Prediction

I believe Palmeiras will once again execute a disciplined defensive game in the second leg against River Plate. The Argentine side will likely control possession, but in my view, they won't be able to turn the tie around. My prediction: total goals under 2.5 at 1.58 odds.