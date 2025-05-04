RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie B Italy Palermo vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on May 9, 2025

Palermo vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on May 9, 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
Palermo vs Frosinone prediction Photo: https://www.ilpost.it/ Author unknown
Palermo Palermo
Serie B Italy 09 may 2025, 14:30 Palermo - Frosinone
-
- : -
Italy, Palermo, Stadio Renzo Barbera
Frosinone Frosinone
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Frosinone wont lose
Odds: 1.95
On May 9, at the Renzo Barbera, the 38th round of Italy's Serie B will see Palermo take on Frosinone. For this clash, I'm offering a bet on goals, cards, and the match winner.

Palermo

This team has never been a model of consistency—much like its long-time owner, Zamparini. With a mountain of problems both on and off the pitch, their results have often reflected the chaos. Only after a couple of extremely tough years did the same investors as Manchester City come into the project. But all this brought was a place in Serie B. Last season, they couldn't change the status quo, finishing sixth and then stumbling in the playoffs.

Right now, it’s shaping up to be a repeat of the 2023/2024 campaign. Alessio Dionisi’s men started to show real stability closer to the end of winter, with a string of wins allowing them to secure a playoff spot once again. That's where they remain, even though they've lost their last two matches to Südtirol and Cesena.

Frosinone

In 2023/2024, the club made yet another—its third in the last decade—attempt to stay in Serie A. But once again, they were relegated, finishing eighteenth, just one point behind a pair of rivals who barely edged them out.

Now, the team is struggling even at this lower level. They're picking up very few points and have made it clear they'll be in Serie B for at least another season. Still, since late February, they haven't lost, and March even saw them rack up four consecutive wins. They did lose 0-1 to Pisa, but then shared the points with Cittadella.

Match facts

  • Palermo have lost both of their last two matches
  • 58% of Palermo's games end with both teams scoring, with an average of 2.53 goals per match
  • Frosinone are unbeaten in eleven of their last twelve matches

Head-to-head

Frosinone are unbeaten in four straight meetings against Palermo. After two victories, the last two encounters ended 1-1.

Palermo vs Frosinone Prediction

The bookmakers are backing the home side, but the visitors are a tough nut to crack. They won't lose this one either (odds – 1.95).

Prediction on game Frosinone wont lose
Odds: 1.95
Comments
