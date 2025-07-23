Paks vs Maribor: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg?

In the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, Paks will face Maribor in the opening leg. The match is scheduled for Thursday, July 24, at 20:00 Central European Time. Here’s my take on the best bet for this clash.
Paks vs Maribor: Match preview
Hungarian side Paks finished third last season, collecting 57 points from 33 rounds. The team had a shot at the Europa League but couldn’t capitalize. In the first qualifying round, Paks faced CFR Cluj and lost 0-3 on aggregate. Before that, they played five friendlies, recording four wins and suffering a single defeat. After this UEFA Conference League qualifier, Paks will kick off their domestic campaign in Hungary.
Maribor ended last season as runners-up in Slovenia’s PrvaLiga, edging the third-placed team by just one point. A few days ago, they already began their new domestic season, but the start was disappointing—a 1-2 defeat to Celje. During preseason, Maribor played five friendlies, winning four and drawing one.
Match facts and head-to-head
- Paks have claimed two wins and suffered two defeats in their last five matches.
- Maribor have lost just once in their past five outings.
- Maribor have scored at least once in each of their last six matches.
- These teams have never faced each other before.
Probable lineups
- Paks: Kovacsik, Szabó, Zeke, Hinora, Kinyik, Vas, Papp, Vécsei, Windecker, Gyurcic, Hahn
- Maribor: Bergsen, Krajnc, Milec, M’Bondo, Širvys, Repas, Elmas, Komaromi, Regba, Oyo, Grlic
Prediction
These sides are evenly matched, so expect a tense and intriguing encounter. However, I don’t anticipate a high-scoring opener. My pick: under 3 goals in the match at odds of 1.42.