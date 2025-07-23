RU RU ES ES FR FR
Paks vs Maribor: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg?

Paks vs Maribor: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Paksi SE vs Maribor prediction Photo: https://x.com/nkmaribor
Paksi SE
24 july 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Paks, Fehervari uti Stadion
Maribor
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 1.42
In the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, Paks will face Maribor in the opening leg. The match is scheduled for Thursday, July 24, at 20:00 Central European Time. Here’s my take on the best bet for this clash.

Paks vs Maribor: Match preview

Hungarian side Paks finished third last season, collecting 57 points from 33 rounds. The team had a shot at the Europa League but couldn’t capitalize. In the first qualifying round, Paks faced CFR Cluj and lost 0-3 on aggregate. Before that, they played five friendlies, recording four wins and suffering a single defeat. After this UEFA Conference League qualifier, Paks will kick off their domestic campaign in Hungary.

Maribor ended last season as runners-up in Slovenia’s PrvaLiga, edging the third-placed team by just one point. A few days ago, they already began their new domestic season, but the start was disappointing—a 1-2 defeat to Celje. During preseason, Maribor played five friendlies, winning four and drawing one.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Paks have claimed two wins and suffered two defeats in their last five matches.
  • Maribor have lost just once in their past five outings.
  • Maribor have scored at least once in each of their last six matches.
  • These teams have never faced each other before.

Probable lineups

  • Paks: Kovacsik, Szabó, Zeke, Hinora, Kinyik, Vas, Papp, Vécsei, Windecker, Gyurcic, Hahn
  • Maribor: Bergsen, Krajnc, Milec, M’Bondo, Širvys, Repas, Elmas, Komaromi, Regba, Oyo, Grlic

Prediction

These sides are evenly matched, so expect a tense and intriguing encounter. However, I don’t anticipate a high-scoring opener. My pick: under 3 goals in the match at odds of 1.42.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
