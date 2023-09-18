Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 2.1 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Tuesday, September 19 at 16:00 CET, as part of the first round of the AFC Champions League, a match between Pakhtakor Tashkent FK andAl Ain FC will take place.

Pakhtakor Tashkent FK

An Uzbek club from Tashkent, one of the most famous and titled clubs in the country, a record holder for winning the country's championship titles. The last three championship titles belong to the “cotton growers”, as well as two national cups over the last four years.

Pakhtakor often represents Uzbekistan in the AFC Champions League, they reached the semi-finals of the tournament twice (2002/03 and 2004), but now their performances cannot be called stable. Thus, in the 2019 and previous season, the team took last place in the group, in 2021 - third place, but in 2020 - first position in the group and passage to the 1/8 finals, where the club lost to Iranian Persepolis (0:2).

In 2022, the club signed a contract with a new coach, Dynamo Kiev legend Maxim Shatskikh, until the team’s new coach was able to win the national championship and the Super Cup in the year the contract was signed.

In the last five matches of the Uzbekistan Super League, Pakhtakor has three wins and two draws with a total score of 6:4. However, at the end of August the club lost the battle for the Super Cup to Nasaf (1:2).

Al Ain FC

Al Ain, like the rival record holder for winning the country's championship titles, has topped the standings 14 times. The club is also a seven-time UAE Cup winner and a five-time Super Cup winner. In 2001 he won the Gulf Club Champions Cup, and in 2003 the Asian Champions Cup.

Al Ain changed their coach in the summer. Sergei Rebrov, who has been in charge of the club since 2021 and led the team to victory in the 2021/22 championship and finished second in the 2022/23 UAE Pro League, has been replaced by Alfred Schröder. The Dutch specialist once worked as a coach at Ajax, Brugge, Hoffenheim, Twente and was an assistant coach at Barcelona. Expectations for the current coach are very high.

Al Ain won the last two matches in the UAE League Cup (5:0 and 2:1), and during the international break the club beat Bahraini Al-Muharraq (3:1) in a friendly match. Now, the “the boss” in the national championship have two wins in two matches against Bani Yas (3:2) and Hatta (2:0) and are in second place in the standings.

Facts about the match and statistics of personal meetings

Both teams have already met each other in the Champions League, but that was back in 2015 and 2010. At the moment, in personal meetings, the advantage is on the side of Pakhtakor, the Uzbek club has two victories in matches in 2010 (1:0 and 3:2), in 2015 Al Ain won one victory (1:0) and during the last meeting of the team They tied the game by scoring one goal each.

Match prediction

Both teams have a strong attack line and show effective football, so my bet is on the total over of 2.5 with a coefficient of 2.1.