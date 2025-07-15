RU RU ES ES FR FR
Paide vs Magpies prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Paide Linnameeskond vs Bruno's Magpies prediction https://x.com/PLinnameeskond
17 july 2025, 12:30
- : -
International, Parnu Rannastaadion
On Thursday, July 17, a UEFA Europa Conference League qualification match will take place between Estonia's Paide and Gibraltar's Magpies.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

  • In April 2025, the club merged with Calpe City, adopting the new name Calpe City Magpies; however, for the 2025 Conference League, the team continues to compete under its former name — Magpies.
  • Last season, Paide boasted impressive offensive stats: 33 goals in 21 matches.
  • Paide won the first leg 3-2.
  • This is the first ever European club meeting between teams from Estonia and Gibraltar.
  • Paide averages 1 goal per game in recent home fixtures.
  • Magpies have yet to claim a single victory against teams from the Baltic states.

Match preview:

The second leg of the Conference League qualifying round between Paide and Magpies promises to be a tense showdown — after the first meeting, the Estonian side holds the advantage. In the first leg, played away, Paide pulled off a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory, showing grit and an ability to press their opponent in crunch time. Robi Saarma opened the scoring in the 8th minute, then completed his brace in stoppage time from the penalty spot, while Martin Miller added another goal. Despite conceding twice, Paide looked more confident and sharper in attack than their rivals.

That away win gives Paide a significant edge heading into their home fixture. Magpies, meanwhile, showed defensive frailties and, despite scoring twice, spent most of the match sitting deep and waiting for Paide to slip up. It's worth noting that the team from Gibraltar rarely finds success in European competitions away from home, and the trip to Estonia will be a real test.

Magpies will have to open up and push forward, which could play into the hands of the Estonians, who are adept at exploiting quick transitions. A high-scoring match is expected, but Paide's chances of advancing to the next round look much stronger.

Probable lineups:

  • Paide: Järju — Lilander, Delević, Juhkam, Saliste — Gilmore, Miller — Luts, Reinkort, Saarma — Pelt.
  • Magpies: Fúñez — Britto, Ronco, Villar, Busto — Stevens, Pereira — Campana Navarro, Krasniqi, Del Rio — Borje.

Paide vs Magpies prediction:

Given the first-leg result, current form, and statistics, Paide are the clear favorites for the return match. The team knows how to control the tempo, make the most of set pieces, and play with a result-oriented mindset. Magpies will need to open up and press forward, which could benefit the Estonians, who thrive on catching opponents out in quick transitions. Expect goals in this one, but Paide's chances of progressing look far superior. Based on the above, the recommended bet is total goals over 2.5 (odds 1.54).

