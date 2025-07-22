Paide vs AIK prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.52 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, Paide will face AIK. The match is set to take place in Estonia on Thursday, July 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 18:30 Central European Time. I'm betting on a high-scoring contest in this clash.

Match preview

The Estonian club has been a regular participant in European qualifiers in recent years, but major success has eluded them. Paide rarely advances beyond the second round, yet the team shows steady growth and is gradually strengthening its squad.

At home, Paide plays with confidence, relying on quick vertical attacks and well-drilled set pieces. The main strength of the team lies in their cohesion and off-the-ball work, but a lack of individual quality often proves costly against stronger opponents.

In the Estonian league, Paide sits near the top of the table, currently occupying third place. The team tries to play boldly, especially with the backing of their home crowd.

In the first round, the Estonians dispatched Magpies from Gibraltar. Paide won 3-2 away and consolidated their success at home with a 4-1 victory. However, conceding three goals across those matches against such a modest opponent highlights some defensive issues.

Swedish giants AIK travel to Estonia as favorites. The Stockholm club is undergoing major reforms, strengthening the squad and aiming to reach the main stage of the tournament.

Domestically, AIK is among the league leaders, but their recent form has been inconsistent. Dominant wins have alternated with outright poor performances, which could play into Paide's hands.

On the road, AIK can be vulnerable to counterattacks, but the quality in their squad should give them a real chance in Estonia. Still, the Swedes have managed just one win in their last seven away fixtures.

AIK are considered favorites, but defensive issues at the start of the Conference League campaign make things far from straightforward. Their opponents also have defensive frailties, so fans in the stands are unlikely to be bored. AIK's victory seems likely, but it will be intriguing to see what Paide can produce against such a strong rival.

Match facts

Paide have won three matches in a row.

The Estonian side has won three of their last seven home games.

AIK have won only a third of their matches in the last two months.

The Swedes have lost three consecutive away games.

Paide average 1.6 goals per home game, while AIK score an average of 1.4 goals per away match.

Probable lineups

Paide : Zharsyu, Saliste, Delevich, Zhukam, Guye, Gilmore, Oyamaa, Miller, Saarma, Luts, Korr.

: Zharsyu, Saliste, Delevich, Zhukam, Guye, Gilmore, Oyamaa, Miller, Saarma, Luts, Korr. AIK: Nordfeldt, Tuhonen, Benkovic, Papagiannopoulos, Isherwood, Hov, Tsongvai, Saletros, Besirovic, Ayari, Flataker.

H2H

The teams have never met before.

Prediction

AIK should seize the initiative from the opening minutes and put pressure on the opposition goal. Paide will likely respond with quick counters and set pieces, but possession will be with the visitors. Both teams tend to play attacking football, but the difference in quality should be decisive. It's crucial for AIK to build a lead ahead of the return leg — making a bet on over 2.5 total goals a logical choice.