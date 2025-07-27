RU RU ES ES FR FR
Pachuca vs San Diego prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025

Pachuca vs San Diego prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Pachuca vs San Diego FC prediction
Pachuca
29 july 2025, 23:00
- : -
International,
San Diego FC
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
On July 30, in the first round of the Leagues Cup, Mexican side Pachuca will take on football club San Diego. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:00 AM Central European Time. Let’s take a look at the best bet on team productivity for this clash.

Pachuca

Pachuca enters the Leagues Cup in excellent form. Despite a disappointing campaign at the Club World Cup—where they lost all three matches and exited early—the team quickly regained confidence in the domestic league. In the opening rounds of the Apertura, Pachuca notched three consecutive wins against strong opponents: a 3-0 demolition of Monterrey at home, a 3-2 away victory over UNAM Pumas, and a narrow 1-0 home win over Mazatlán.

In last year’s Leagues Cup, which was held in a different format, Pachuca advanced from the group but fell to UANL Tigres in the round of 16. The year before, their journey ended at the same stage, losing to Houston Dynamo. As for the upcoming match, this will be the first-ever meeting between Pachuca and San Diego.

San Diego

San Diego are enjoying an impressive debut season at the top level and have already made a serious statement. The team confidently leads the Western Conference with nine games left in the regular season, holding a narrow one-point edge over Vancouver. Still, just being at the top is a remarkable achievement for a newcomer.

The team’s away form deserves special mention. San Diego have won 5 of their last 6 away matches, scoring at least two goals in each of those five wins, with all those games ending with over 2.5 goals. This highlights not just stability but also the squad’s attacking potential. The upcoming Leagues Cup will mark their debut on the international stage, and given their current form, the team has every chance to start their continental journey on a high note.

Probable lineups

  • Pachuca: Moreno, Rodriguez, Bauermann, Pereira, Gonzalez, Pedraza, Montiel, Dominguez, Kennedy, Palavecino, Rondon.
  • San Diego: Dos Santos, Verhoeven, McNair, McVey, Bombino, Godoy, Tverskov, de la Torre, Maiten, Dreyer, Lozano.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Pachuca have won 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 6 of Pachuca’s last 8 games have ended with over 2.5 goals.
  • San Diego are unbeaten in 8 of their last 10 matches.
  • San Diego have won 5 of their last 6 away matches.
  • 9 of San Diego’s last 10 away games have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • This will be the first ever meeting between these teams.

Prediction for Pachuca vs San Diego

Both teams come into this match in strong form. Pachuca have made a confident start to the Apertura, while San Diego are shining in their debut season, particularly on the road. Despite the high-scoring nature of their recent matches, the international tournament format and its significance may prompt a more cautious approach. In such contests, teams often play more carefully, especially at the outset. Therefore, we expect a match with a moderate number of goals. My bet for this game is under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.5.

