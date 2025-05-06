Pachuca vs América prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 8, 2025

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 2.1 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

The quarterfinal stage of the Liga MX playoffs kicks off at the Estadio Hidalgo, where Pachuca will look to build a strong advantage at home before the return leg against América. Here’s a betting preview for this clash, taking into account the hosts’ form and the visitors’ recent instability.

Match preview

Under Jorge Almada, the Tuzos have picked up impressive momentum at the end of the regular season: three wins, one draw, and just one loss — a solid record heading into the playoffs. Especially notable was their 2-1 away win over the powerful Monterrey, highlighting not only the team’s character but also their ability to exploit opponents’ weaknesses. Over their last five matches, Pachuca have netted 10 goals, showing off a confident attack alongside a relatively organized defense, having conceded just 5 times.

Another key factor for the hosts is their confidence at home, as well as their 1-0 win in the most recent head-to-head against América. Their tactical flexibility allows them to adapt to various game scenarios, and their mental resilience could prove crucial in this high-pressure duel. Pachuca look focused and determined to reach the semifinals, aiming for a positive result right from the first leg.

The Eagles, on the other hand, come into the playoffs with warning signs: just one win in their last five matches, and three losses in that stretch point to a loss of stability. Despite a dominant 5-0 thrashing of Mazatlán in the last round, the overall picture raises more questions than answers. In their last five games, América have scored only six goals while conceding 14 — a worrying stat for a team with title ambitions.

América’s manager favors an attacking style, but this often leaves their defense exposed. Issues in central defense could be a weak spot against the hosts’ offensive pressure. Ahead of their trip to Hidalgo, América will need to be as solid as possible at the back without sacrificing their attacking edge. Otherwise, they risk repeating previous away disappointments.

Probable lineups

Pachuca : Moreno, González, Barreto, Aceves, Castillo, Pedraza, Montiel, Idrissi, González, González, Rondón

: Moreno, González, Barreto, Aceves, Castillo, Pedraza, Montiel, Idrissi, González, González, Rondón América: Cota - Rossano, Vázquez, Streaming, Espinoza - Portales, Arredondo - Aritaga, Ramírez, Villar – Salas

Match facts and head-to-head

Each team has taken a narrow win in the last two meetings

The “Both teams to score” bet has landed in 4 out of the last 5 matches

The “Over 2.5 goals” bet has come through in 2 of the last 5 games

Prediction

The bookmakers are siding with the visitors here, offering América at odds of around 2.40 for the win. However, as we’ve seen, the visitors have not been at their usual level lately and could well stumble at Pachuca’s ground. In fact, over their last eight visits to Pachuca, the Eagles have managed just one win, losing five times to the hosts. Our pick: Pachuca with a (0) handicap at odds of 2.10.