Dailysports Predictions Football Championship England Oxford United vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

Oxford United vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Oxford vs Sunderland prediction Photo: efl.com / Author unknown
Oxford Oxford
EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Oxford - Sunderland
-
- : -
England, Oxford, Kassam Stadium
Sunderland Sunderland
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 45th round of the Championship will be played on Saturday at the Kassam Stadium, where local Oxford United will host Sunderland. I suggest betting on goals in this clash with a good odds.

Match preview

Oxford United is battling for survival in the Championship and is looking for a chance to secure their place in the league. The team has been struggling for most of the season and is currently in a critical position, having won only three of their last 16 league matches. However, they have shown some resilience in recent games.

In their last match against Cardiff City, they drew 1-1, despite previously suffering a home defeat 1-0 to Leeds United. The future of the 'Azure Birds' in the league depends on whether they can secure at least four points in the remaining matches. A victory in the last home game could guarantee their safety and extend their stay in the Championship for another season.

Sunderland finished the regular season confidently in the playoff spots, but their goals have now shifted. Having secured a top-six finish, they lack motivation to win the remaining matches. In the match against Oxford, they are likely not to play at full strength, giving key players rest to prepare for the crucial promotion playoffs.

In their last four matches, Sunderland has not won any, losing three and failing to score in three consecutive games. They also ended their last match with a 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers. These setbacks raise questions about their form ahead of the crucial playoff matches.

Probable lineups

  • Oxford United: Cumming – Ter Avest, Nelson, Helik, Brown – Brannagan, Vaulks, Płacheta, Ter Haar, Dembele – Harris
  • Sunderland: Patterson - Cirkin, O'Nien, Mihemed, Hume - Le Fée, Bellingham, Neil, Rigg - Isidor, Mayenda

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, Sunderland defeated their opponent 2-0
  • The "Over 2.5" goals bet hit in three out of five matches
  • The "Both teams to score" bet hit in three out of five encounters

Prediction

Sunderland is coasting through the season and preparing for the playoffs. We believe that in such a match, a motivated Oxford will take points, and our bet for the match is "Oxford with a handicap (0)" at odds of 2.00.

