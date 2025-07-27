RU RU ES ES FR FR
Oxford United vs Leganés prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 29 July 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Oxford United vs Leganes prediction Photo: oufc.co.uk/ Author unknownn
Oxford United Oxford United
Club Friendly 29 july 2025, 14:00
Oxford , Kassam
Leganes Leganes
Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.5
In a friendly encounter, English side Oxford United will face off against Spanish outfit Leganés. The match is set for Tuesday, 29 July, with kickoff scheduled for 20:00 Central European Time. I’m betting on this game to deliver in terms of goals.

Match preview

Oxford United approach the new season focused on stability and steady progress. After a challenging campaign in the Championship, where they finished 17th, the summer preparations have been centered around shoring up the defense and improving physical condition.

The results from their friendlies back this up: the team concedes few goals and sticks rigidly to its structure. Under Rowett’s guidance, Oxford play a measured brand of football—low risk in attack but with high discipline and smart positional play.

Tactically, Oxford line up in a classic 4-4-2, where the midfielders are crucial, especially in breaking up opposition play and launching attacks. Up front, they rely on the powerful Harris, but overall, their goal output remains average.

The club is making the most of these summer friendlies to build defensive chemistry and test squad depth. Against Leganés, Oxford are unlikely to dominate but are certainly capable of imposing an organized battle and keeping the scoreline tight.

For Leganés, this preseason is a time for reflection after the painful relegation from La Liga. The Spaniards finished last season in 18th place, not enough to retain their top-flight status.

The main culprits were poor finishing up front and frequent lapses in central defense. Leganés have since overhauled their squad, with many players leaving as free agents. It’s also worth noting the sale of 18-year-old Yan Diomande to Leipzig for €20 million.

In recent friendlies, the team has looked more solid, especially in terms of positional play and pressing without the ball—though the opposition hasn’t always been top tier. They drew with Valencia and lost to Mexico’s Pumas.

Against Oxford, Leganés will look to take the initiative but are unlikely to take risks—maximum objective is to avoid defeat, minimum is to test their cohesion against a well-organized British side.

Match facts

  • Oxford have scored just 1 goal in their last three matches.
  • Leganés are unbeaten in their last three games.
  • Oxford average 1.2 goals per game, while Leganés also average 1.2 goals per game.

Probable lineups

  • Oxford United: Ingram, De Kersmaecker, Goodrham, Trialist, Kerr, Kioso, Moore, Placheta, L. Harris, M. Harris, Helik.
  • Leganés: Soriano, García, De la Fuente, Guirao, Duc, Marvel, López, Peña, Saenz, Mikel, Cissé.

H2H

The two teams have never met before.

Prediction

This match promises to be a tactical and defensive battle, with a focus on structure and control. Oxford United are working to integrate new signings and build a solid backline ahead of the season, while Leganés are testing their resilience after a disappointing La Liga return. My pick: over 2 goals total.

