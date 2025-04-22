Oviedo vs Levante prediction and betting tips on April 26 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2,0 Odds: 1.63 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On April 26, at the "Nuevo Carlos Tartiere" stadium, a match of the 37th round of the Spanish Segunda will take place, where "Oviedo" will face "Levante". I propose a bet on goals / cards / winner for this match.

"Oviedo"

The team was content for a long time with the fact that, having received a new and very wealthy investor just before bankruptcy, it secured its place in the Segunda. It seemed that their ambitions did not extend much further. But last season, they suddenly managed to literally grab onto sixth place ("Racing Santander" had the same 64 points), and then reached the playoff final, where the more experienced "Espanyol" scored one more goal.

Now the club has every chance to try to repeat that story, but this time to finish it with a happy ending. They can't fight for the top two spots anymore, but staying in the top 6 is quite realistic. Especially since there have been quite a few victories lately - they ended March with a 2-1 win against "Malaga", and in mid-March they crushed "Racing Ferrol". However, they settled for a goalless draw at "Cordoba"'s field in the last round.

"Levante"

The club has played quite a lot in the Primera recently. Moreover, in 2012-2013, they even managed to make a decent debut in the Europa League. But after relegating once again to the Segunda in 2022, the ambitious team couldn't immediately return from there (third place and failure in the playoffs), and in the last edition, they languished among the mid-table teams, finishing in eighth position.

Now the team is achieving much more. They are vying for a direct "ticket" to La Liga. However, mediocre results in recent rounds might hinder their efforts. They even lost to "Almeria" and finished 2-2 with "Cordoba". Yet, they thrashed "Zaragoza" 5-2.

Match facts

"Oviedo" has won two of the last four matches

On average, "Oviedo" scores 1.33 goals and concedes 1.08 goals per match

"Levante" won the second match out of the last four

H2H

Three times in the last five head-to-head meetings, there was a draw, and each opponent won once.

Oviedo vs Levante Prediction

Bookmakers consider the arena hosts as favorites, but the guests also need to fight for victory. We expect a "total over 2.0 goals" to be scored here (odds - 1.63).