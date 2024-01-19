Ottawa Senators vs Winnipeg Jets prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Prediction on game Win Winnipeg Jets Odds: 1.96 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

As part of the regular NHL championship, a match between Ottawa and Winnipeg will take place in the Canadian capital on Saturday, January 20. The game is scheduled to start at 21:00 Central European Time.

Ottawa Senators

The Canadian team is performing poorly in the current season, boasting only 16 victories after 40 matches. These results make it difficult to aim for a playoff spot. Ottawa is currently occupying the last position in the Eastern Conference standings. The team has been led for the second consecutive year by veteran Claude Giroux.

Winnipeg Jets

In contrast to their upcoming opponent, the Jets are having an impressive season and performing well in the current championship. With 29 wins in 43 games, the team, along with Vancouver, leads the Western Conference table. Interestingly, Winnipeg's top scorer, Mark Scheifele, has accumulated only 41 points (goals + assists), and he will miss the next match due to injury.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Ottawa has won three out of the last four home games.

Winnipeg has won four consecutive away matches.

In the previous four head-to-head meetings in the regular NHL season, the Jets emerged victorious.

Match prediction Ottawa Senators — Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg is considered the favorite in this Canadian derby. I agree with the bookmakers and will bet on the away team's victory, considering Ottawa's current standings.