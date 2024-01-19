RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Ottawa Senators vs Winnipeg Jets prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Ottawa Senators vs Winnipeg Jets prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Ottawa Senators vs Winnipeg Jets prediction
Ottawa Senators Ottawa Senators
NHL 20 jan 2024, 14:00 Ottawa Senators - Winnipeg Jets
Ottawa , Canadian Tire Center
Winnipeg Jets Winnipeg Jets
Prediction on game Win Winnipeg Jets
Odds: 1.96

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now

As part of the regular NHL championship, a match between Ottawa and Winnipeg will take place in the Canadian capital on Saturday, January 20. The game is scheduled to start at 21:00 Central European Time.

Ottawa Senators

The Canadian team is performing poorly in the current season, boasting only 16 victories after 40 matches. These results make it difficult to aim for a playoff spot. Ottawa is currently occupying the last position in the Eastern Conference standings. The team has been led for the second consecutive year by veteran Claude Giroux.

Winnipeg Jets

In contrast to their upcoming opponent, the Jets are having an impressive season and performing well in the current championship. With 29 wins in 43 games, the team, along with Vancouver, leads the Western Conference table. Interestingly, Winnipeg's top scorer, Mark Scheifele, has accumulated only 41 points (goals + assists), and he will miss the next match due to injury.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Ottawa has won three out of the last four home games.
  • Winnipeg has won four consecutive away matches.
  • In the previous four head-to-head meetings in the regular NHL season, the Jets emerged victorious.

Match prediction Ottawa Senators — Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg is considered the favorite in this Canadian derby. I agree with the bookmakers and will bet on the away team's victory, considering Ottawa's current standings.

Prediction on game Win Winnipeg Jets
Odds: 1.96

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.55
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Sampdoria vs Parma Calcio 1913 prediction Serie B Italy Today, 14:30 Sampdoria vs Parma prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Sampdoria Odds: 1.79 Parma Calcio 1913 Recommended 22Bet
Bergerac Perigord vs Lyon prediction Coupe de France Today, 14:45 Bergerac Perigord vs Lyon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Bergerac Perigord Odds: 1.55 Lyon Bet now 1xBet
Jordan vs South Korea prediction Asian Cup 20 jan 2024, 06:30 South Korea vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Jordan Odds: 1.6 South Korea Bet now MelBet
Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas prediction LaLiga Spain 20 jan 2024, 08:00 Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Rayo Vallecano Odds: 1.63 Las Palmas Recommended 1xBet
Algeria vs Burkina Faso prediction Africa Cup of Nations 20 jan 2024, 09:00 Algeria vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Algeria Odds: 1.72 Burkina Faso Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:52 The first sensation at the Asian Cup. The main favourite of the tournament suffered defeats Football news Today, 08:40 Tottenham has entered the race for the young Norwegian Football news Today, 08:23 Clubs from the top European leagues are competing for the Polish wonderkid Tennis news Today, 08:17 The world's fifth racket player confidently made it to the 1/8 finals of the Australian Open Football news Today, 07:43 Newcastle has responded to the interest in their leader from a top club Football news Today, 07:33 Shakhtar bought the Brazilian and announced his transfer with a scene from Home Alone Football news Today, 07:26 The former PSG winger has made a decision regarding his future club Football news Today, 07:08 Wasn't out of work for long. Mourinho has agreed a deal with a new club Football news Today, 06:40 Al Nassr wants to get rid of the African starlet Tennis news Today, 06:03 Djokovic advanced to the Australian Open 1/8 finals in three sets
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sampdoria vs Parma prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football Today Bergerac Perigord vs Lyon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 South Korea vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Rayo Vallecano vs Las Palmas prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Algeria vs Burkina Faso prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Bochum vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Bahrain vs Malaysia prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 FC Koln vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024 Football 20 jan 2024 Queens Park Rangers vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024