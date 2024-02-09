RU RU NG NG
Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

NHL 10 feb 2024, 18:00 Ottawa Senators - Toronto Maple Leafs
Ottawa , Canadian Tire Center
Odds: 1.71

In the regular NHL championship, there will be a match between the Canadian teams Ottawa and Toronto. The game will take place in the capital of Canada overnight on Sunday, February 11th. The game is scheduled to start at 01:00 Central European Time.

Ottawa Senators

The capital team has nothing to boast about in the current regular championship. The chances of making it to the playoffs still exist, but at this stage, it's not worth talking about it. In 47 games, Ottawa has earned 42 points and is currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, ahead only of Columbus. There is still enough time to improve the situation, but there are currently no signs of improvement.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto looks confident and has a good attacking line. The Maple Leafs have already scored 173 goals, which is a pretty good result compared to other teams in the league. The recent winner of the NHL All-Star Game, Auston Matthews, leads the league's sniper list with 41 goals.

Interesting facts about the match and personal meetings

  • Ottawa has won the last two games. Interestingly, both victories were secured by the Senators in overtime.
  • Toronto has lost only two of their last seven games.
  • In the current season, the opponents have already played three games against each other, with Ottawa leading 2-1.

Ottawa Senators - Toronto Maple Leafs Prediction

Interestingly, in the three encounters in this championship, only the away teams have won. I believe the trend will continue this time, so I'll bet on Toronto's triumph with a handicap of 0.

Odds: 1.71

