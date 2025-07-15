RU RU ES ES FR FR
Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv: prediction, H2H, and betting tips for July 16, 2025

Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv: prediction, H2H, and betting tips for July 16, 2025

Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/fcdynamoua
Osijek Osijek
Friendly matches 16 july 2025, 08:00
Austria, TBC
Dynamo Kyiv Dynamo Kyiv
Prediction on game Win Dynamo Kyiv
Odds: 2
Odds: 2
In one of the summer friendlies, Croatian side Osijek will take on Dynamo Kyiv. The match is set for Wednesday, July 16, with kickoff at 14:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Osijek vs Dynamo Kyiv: match preview

Osijek finished last season in seventh place in the Croatian league and are already gearing up for the new campaign. The team has kicked off their preparations and, since early July, has played two matches. Two more friendlies are scheduled ahead. In both recent outings, Osijek scored six goals: first, a 6-4 win over Sentlorinc, then a 6-0 demolition of Kozarmisleny SE. Those are two confident results against weaker sides, but now they face a much tougher opponent, who is also in preseason mode. Osijek’s first official fixture is set for August 2.

Dynamo Kyiv were crowned champions of Ukraine last season and will now compete in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, entering at the second playoff round. Their opponent will be determined from the Žalgiris vs Hamrun tie. The Ukrainian club started their preseason early and have already played four friendlies. Dynamo beat Kisvárda 3-0, but also suffered two defeats and earned one draw. Osijek will be Dynamo’s final opponent in this training camp. After that, the team will head into Champions League qualification, with their Ukrainian Premier League campaign kicking off on August 2.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Osijek have won their last three matches, scoring six goals in each.
  • Dynamo Kyiv have managed just one victory in their last eight games.
  • Osijek have found the net in eight consecutive matches; Dynamo have scored in their last seven.
  • The teams have met twice before—Dynamo Kyiv won both: 3-2 and 2-1.

Prediction

Osijek have looked impressive in their last two matches, netting 12 goals in total, but Dynamo represent a completely different level of opposition. I believe the Kyiv side will be the first to defeat the Croatians this summer. My bet is on a Dynamo victory at odds of 2.

