Main Predictions Osasuna vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Osasuna vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Osasuna vs Villarreal prediction Photo: https://www.villarrealusa.com/ Author - David Aliaga
Osasuna Osasuna
LaLiga Spain Today, 08:00 Osasuna - Villarreal
-
- : -
Spain, Pamplona, Estadio El Sadar
Villarreal Villarreal
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.55

On May 25, their meeting in the Examples will be held Osasuna - Villarreal. Prediction for the match of these rivals is made by Dailysports experts.

Osasuna

For Pamplonians this season has not turned out bright, the team occupies the 11th line in the championship, depending on the results of the last round, the position may slightly change. You can not call such a performance and failure, after all, Osasuna is considered the middle of Spanish soccer.

In the last round, the club defeated away Atletico with a score of 4:1, which was a sensation, even though the opponent had no tournament motivation. The mentioned success allowed to break the series of six matches without victories, for which it was possible to gain only two points. Now it is worth trying to successfully end the season in front of their audience.

Villarreal

“Yellow Submarine” spent the championship below its capabilities, unsuccessful was the start, then the team corrected itself, but it was not enough to reach the European Cup. The club is eighth in the standings, regardless of the outcome of the upcoming match, the position will not change.

In the last round, Villarreal made a home kamback against Villarreal, losing 1:4, played 4:4, all goals for the hosts scored Alexander Serlot. It is for the sake of his striker the team should try, because in the list of La Liga snipers Norwegian is one goal behind Dovbik, but the competitor will definitely not score, as Girona held its match of the last round.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head meetings

  • The face-to-face meeting of the first round ended with a 3:1 victory for Villarreal, the winners scored a hat-trick from Jose Morales.
  • Osasuna can not win at home for four meetings in a row, three defeats and one draw.
  • Villarreal lost only one of the last five away games.

Osasuna vs Villarreal Prediction

Bookmakers give the rivals about equal chances of success, the teams have no special motivation, perhaps they will play for their own pleasure. In such an unpredictable battle we will bet on the exchange of goals scored, you can also consider the option of individual total Serlot.

