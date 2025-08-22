RU RU ES ES FR FR
Osasuna vs Valencia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 24, 2025

24 aug 2025, 11:00
- : -
Spain, Pamplona, Estadio El Sadar
Valencia
Valencia
On August 24, 2025, at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, the second round of the Spanish La Liga will see Osasuna host Valencia. The match is scheduled to kick off at 17:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a look at a bet focused on the teams’ attacking potential in this encounter.

Osasuna

Osasuna delivered a strong campaign in La Liga last season, finishing ninth and collecting the same number of points as Rayo Vallecano, who secured a spot in the Conference League. The team narrowly missed out on the Europa League by just three points, making the season a definite success.

Pre-season proved challenging: out of six friendlies, Osasuna managed only one win, drew twice, and suffered three defeats. Their La Liga opener was also tough—they lost 0-1 away to Real Madrid, conceding the only goal from the penalty spot.

When facing Valencia at home in recent years, Osasuna have struggled: four straight matches without a win, including three defeats and a draw last season. Their last victory dates back to 2021. Still, home fixtures against Valencia have traditionally been high-scoring: six of the last eight meetings at El Sadar ended with over 2.5 goals, and in seven out of those eight, both teams found the net.

Valencia

Valencia had a middling La Liga season, finishing twelfth, which was a step down from the previous campaign when they were ninth. The club was just six points away from the European spots, but the same distance separated them from the relegation zone, underlining their inconsistency.

Pre-season preparations were far from ideal: of five friendlies, Valencia managed only one win (3-0 against Torino), drew twice, and lost twice. The start to the La Liga season was decent: in the opening round, Valencia drew 1-1 with Real Sociedad, although they had a real chance to snatch all three points.

In head-to-head clashes with Osasuna, Valencia have been consistent. Over the last six meetings, they’ve lost just once, with three wins and two draws. They’re unbeaten in the last two, with the most recent match being a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Probable lineups

  • Osasuna: Herrera, Boyomo, Catena, Errando, Rosier, Moncayola, Torro, Cruz, Garcia, Oroz, Budimir.
  • Valencia: Aguirrezabala, Gaya, Copete, Tárrega, Foulquier, Lopez, Pepelu, Guerra, Rioja, Duro, Raba.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Osasuna have failed to win 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Osasuna have conceded first in 4 of their last 5 games.
  • Valencia have failed to win 8 of their last 9 matches.
  • Valencia are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 head-to-head meetings.
  • Valencia have won 3 of their last 4 away H2H matches.

Osasuna vs Valencia match prediction

Both Osasuna and Valencia come into this fixture in less than ideal form, a trend that has carried over from last season. Pre-season was tough for both, and neither side managed to win in the opening rounds, highlighting early-season issues. Valencia have had the upper hand in recent head-to-heads, but matches at El Sadar are typically lively and high-scoring. With both sides still finding their rhythm, expect an open contest with goals at both ends. My bet for this match is over 2 goals at odds of 1.76.

