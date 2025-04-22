RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Spain Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction: Will both teams score more than 2 goals?

Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction: Will both teams score more than 2 goals?

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction x.com/Osasuna
Osasuna Osasuna
LaLiga Spain 24 apr 2025, 13:00 Osasuna - Sevilla
-
- : -
Spain, Pamplona, Estadio El Sadar
Sevilla Sevilla
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 2.31
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Thursday, April 24, in the 33rd round of La Liga, Osasuna will face Sevilla at home. The match kicks off at 19:00 Central European Time. I suggest betting on the total number of goals in this match.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Osasuna is unbeaten in 4 consecutive matches.
  • Sevilla is winless in 5 games.
  • Osasuna has conceded at least 1 goal in 9 consecutive home games.
  • This season, Osasuna and Sevilla drew 1-1 in the 15th round.

Match preview

Osasuna is having a very inconsistent season but continues to fight for a spot in European competitions. Vicente Moreno's team currently ranks 11th, just 2 points behind the eighth position, which qualifies for the Conference League this season.

After a series of setbacks, the Pamplona side managed to improve their results. In the previous round, Osasuna defeated Valladolid away (3-2), overcame Girona (2-1), and drew twice with Leganes (1-1) and Athletic Bilbao (0-0). 8 points from 4 games is an excellent result for this team.

In contrast, Sevilla is in terrible form and is even battling for survival in La Liga. With 37 points, the Nervionenses are in 15th place, just 6 points clear of the relegation zone. Considering the form of the bottom teams, Sevilla has secured nothing yet.

Recently, Sevilla dismissed head coach Javier Garcia Pimienta, replacing him with club legend Joaquin Caparros. In Caparros's first match back, Sevilla drew with Alaves (1-1), ending a streak of 4 consecutive defeats.

Possible lineups

  • Osasuna: Sergio Herrera; Areso, Boyomo, Catena, Errando, Bretones; Moncayola, Lucas Torro, Aimar Oros; Budimir, Ruben Garcia
  • Sevilla: Nyland; Carmona, Bade, Salas, Pedrosa; Agoume, Sow, Pique; Lukebakio, Romero, Ejuke

Prediction for Osasuna vs Sevilla

Osasuna is weak in defense towards the end of the season, and Sevilla looks too unbalanced. I expect both teams to make many mistakes, so I'm betting on a total of over 2.5 goals.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 2.31
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball prediction Euroleague 24 apr 2025, 13:45 Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball: Prediction and bet for the match on April 24, 2025 Fenerbahçe Odds: 1.74 Paris Basketball Recommended 1xBet
Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction EuroLeague 24 apr 2025, 14:30 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction and H2H — April 24, 2025 Panathinaikos Odds: 1.52 Anadolu Efes Bet now 1xBet
Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction Pro League Belgium 24 apr 2025, 14:30 Club Brugge vs. Union prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 24, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.72 Union Saint-Gilloise Bet now 1xBet
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano prediction LaLiga Spain 24 apr 2025, 15:30 Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: can Atletico close in on second place? Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.52 Rayo Vallecano Recommended 1Win
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Deportivo Tachira prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Central Cordoba vs Deportivo Tachira prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — April 25, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.55 Deportivo Tachira Bet now 1Win
Bolivar vs Palmeiras prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Bolívar vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Bolivar Odds: 1.94 Palmeiras Bet now BetWinner
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction NBA 24 apr 2025, 19:00 Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction and bet for the match on April 25, 2025 Detroit Pistons Odds: 1.86 New York Knicks Recommended Melbet
Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.85 Atletico Nacional Bet now 22Bet
Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Cerro Porteno Odds: 1.75 Sporting Cristal Bet now Melbet
Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction NBA 24 apr 2025, 22:00 Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction and bet for April 25, 2025 Los Angeles Clippers Odds: 1.65 Denver Nuggets Recommended 1xBet
Macarthur FC vs Melbourne Victory prediction A-League Men Australia 25 apr 2025, 05:35 Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory: can Macarthur clinch a playoff spot? Macarthur FC Odds: 1.68 Melbourne Victory Bet now 1Win
Al Ahly SC vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction CAF Champions League 25 apr 2025, 12:00 Al-Ahly vs Mamelodi Sundowns: who will play in the CAF Champions League final? Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.89 Mamelodi Sundowns Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Bucaramanga 0 - 1 Fortaleza Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
0
Fortaleza
1
48’
Leganes - : - Girona 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Leganes
-
Girona
-
13:00
Osasuna - : - Sevilla 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Osasuna
-
Sevilla
-
13:00
Bologna - : - Empoli 24 apr 2025, 15:00 Coppa Italia
Bologna
-
Empoli
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Real Valladolid 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Real Betis
-
Real Valladolid
-
15:30
Atletico Madrid - : - Rayo Vallecano 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Atletico Madrid
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:30
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Deportivo Tachira 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Deportivo Tachira
-
18:00
Bolivar - : - Palmeiras 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bolivar
-
Palmeiras
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Atletico Nacional 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Atletico Nacional
-
20:00
Cerro Porteno - : - Sporting Cristal 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Sporting Cristal
-
20:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Real Salt Lake Sign William Agada From Sporting Kansas City Football news Today, 22:20 Tigres Confirms Gignac Renewal, Nahuel Guzmán Also in Talks to Stay Football news Today, 21:30 Austin FC Land Robert Taylor in Trade With Inter Miami Football news Today, 21:20 Dorival Júnior Emerges as Top Target for Corinthians Amid Urgent Coaching Search Football news Today, 20:20 From Striker to Referee: Nicolás Ramírez to Officiate Another Superclásico Football news Today, 19:45 Unión Set to Hold Elections and Annual Assembly in May Football news Today, 19:20 Boca Sweating Over Cavani and Zenón Ahead of Superclásico Football news Today, 18:49 Marcel Koller Faces Crucial Test in Club World Cup to Secure Al Ahly Future Football news Today, 18:40 Trial Over Maradona's Death Exposes Major Flaws in Home Care Football news Today, 18:32 Orlando Pirates Eye Historic Final Appearance Against Pyramids FC
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores