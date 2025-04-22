Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction: Will both teams score more than 2 goals?

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 2.31 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Thursday, April 24, in the 33rd round of La Liga, Osasuna will face Sevilla at home. The match kicks off at 19:00 Central European Time. I suggest betting on the total number of goals in this match.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Osasuna is unbeaten in 4 consecutive matches.

Sevilla is winless in 5 games.

Osasuna has conceded at least 1 goal in 9 consecutive home games.

This season, Osasuna and Sevilla drew 1-1 in the 15th round.

Match preview

Osasuna is having a very inconsistent season but continues to fight for a spot in European competitions. Vicente Moreno's team currently ranks 11th, just 2 points behind the eighth position, which qualifies for the Conference League this season.

After a series of setbacks, the Pamplona side managed to improve their results. In the previous round, Osasuna defeated Valladolid away (3-2), overcame Girona (2-1), and drew twice with Leganes (1-1) and Athletic Bilbao (0-0). 8 points from 4 games is an excellent result for this team.

In contrast, Sevilla is in terrible form and is even battling for survival in La Liga. With 37 points, the Nervionenses are in 15th place, just 6 points clear of the relegation zone. Considering the form of the bottom teams, Sevilla has secured nothing yet.

Recently, Sevilla dismissed head coach Javier Garcia Pimienta, replacing him with club legend Joaquin Caparros. In Caparros's first match back, Sevilla drew with Alaves (1-1), ending a streak of 4 consecutive defeats.

Possible lineups

Osasuna: Sergio Herrera; Areso, Boyomo, Catena, Errando, Bretones; Moncayola, Lucas Torro, Aimar Oros; Budimir, Ruben Garcia

Prediction for Osasuna vs Sevilla

Osasuna is weak in defense towards the end of the season, and Sevilla looks too unbalanced. I expect both teams to make many mistakes, so I'm betting on a total of over 2.5 goals.