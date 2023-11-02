Osasuna vs Girona prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.97 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Osasuna will struggle with Girona as part of the 12th round of Spanish La Liga. The battle will take place at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona on November 4 and will start at 14:00 CET.

Osasuna



“The Pamplonians”, after a good previous season, are having a hard time at the beginning of the new campaign. It is reasonable to mention that Osasuna finished in 10th position in the last La Liga, moreover, it also reached the final of the Copa del Rey, where there happened a defeat made by Real Madrid.

As for the new season, “the Reds” have already managed to be eliminated in the Conference League qualifications by Belgian Brugge. The start in the national championship can be considered more or less stable. The team wins more often on the away fields; as for the home matches, the opponents (Atletico Bilbao, Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona) did not allow to consistently get the points.

Osasuna is currently in 11th position with 13 points in the La Liga table.

Girona



The team took 10th place in the previous draw. As for the current campaign, it is demonstrating excellent results. It shares 1st place with Real Madrid after 11 rounds (it is the second only due to the additional indicators).

Girona’s performance in the new season is pleasing to the eye – the team plays attacking football, scores a lot and concedes few goals. The club even did not notice the departure of the top scorer of the previous draw, Castellanos, who had moved to Lazio. The management decided to take Artem Dovbyk from Dnipro-1 instead of him, and the forward immediately began scoring. The Ukrainian footballer has already scored 5 goals and made 2 assists.

There is no doubt that Girona, following the results of the championship, will remain at the top of the standings and will represent the country in the European competition in the next season.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Osasuna has won only 1 home game in the current season.

• Girona has won 4 matches in a row.

• Girona has never beaten Osasuna in the away confrontations of La Liga.

Prediction



Girona looks like a slight favourite of the following game, but I won’t bet on the club to win. Taking into account the dynamic football that Michel’s team is showing, I believe that there will be enough goals. Osasuna will not give up 3 points so easily. My bet is “total: over 2.5”.

