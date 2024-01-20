RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main Predictions Osasuna vs Getafe prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Osasuna vs Getafe prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Osasuna vs Getafe prediction
Osasuna Osasuna
LaLiga Spain 21 jan 2024, 08:00 Osasuna - Getafe
-
- : -
Spain, Pamplona, Estadio El Sadar
Getafe Getafe
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.5
As part of the 21st round of La Liga, Osasuna and Getafe will face each other. The match forecast for these opponents has been prepared by analysts from our website.

Osasuna

This season, the Pamplona side has not been as stable as in the previous one, currently occupying a modest 13th place. The gap from the relegation zone is considerable - 7 points, with a game in hand. In the last round, Osasuna defeated the outsider Almeria 1-0 at home, marking their second victory in three La Liga matches. This week, the club was eliminated from the Copa del Rey, losing 0-2 at home to Real Sociedad. Avila is at risk of missing the upcoming match due to an injury.

Getafe

Getafe is having a season with mixed success, currently sitting in the tenth position in the league table. They are six points behind the top six, with one game in hand. In the last round, the team suffered a 0-2 home defeat to Rayo Vallecano, ending a streak of three matches without a loss. The club also played in the Copa del Rey this week, losing 1-3 at home to Sevilla. Five players are forced to miss this match, with Lataza, Mata, and Suarez being unavailable due to suspension.

Head-to-head history

Although the teams may not be the most entertaining, they had an interesting encounter in the first round, where Getafe secured a 3-2 home victory, with the decisive goal scored in the 86th minute. The statistics suggest that the visitors rarely emerge victorious in their head-to-head clashes.

Match prediction for Osasuna vs Getafe

We expect a challenging and tense match from the teams, which may not resemble the high-scoring battle of the first round. Bookmakers give a slight advantage to the hosts, although any outcome is possible. A reasonable bet here appears to be the total goals under 2.5.

Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.5
