Osasuna vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on September 3, 2023

LaLiga Spain 03 sep 2023, 15:00 Osasuna - Barcelona
Spain, Pamplona, Estadio El Sadar
On September 3, Estadio El Sadar (Pamplona) will host the match of the 4th round of the La Liga, in which Osasuna will compete with Barcelona. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Osasuna


The club spent the previous season in a pretty successful way. It is reasonable to mention a repeat of the main achievement in the cup history, where the team reached the final of the tournament and the 7th place in the previous La Liga cycle, which finally allowed it to return to the international arena. There was only the Conference League there and the lot “threw” almost the most difficult of all possible rivals, Brugge, in the qualification – the opponent won with a 2-1 score already in Spain. Still, taking into account such a busy schedule of the starting period, Jagoba Arrasate’s wards began the new season in the Spanish championship quite well. They beat both Celta and Valencia, which happened in the away battles. At the same time, the derby with Athletic was lost in native Pamplona – the club, as if taking revenge on the neighbour for the failures of the previous temporada, achieved the final 2-0 score.

Barcelona


The team resembles the notorious glass now, which is either half full or half empty. Optimists will mention the fact that Xavi was able to finally take the first trophies in Catalonia already as a coach, overcoming Real Madrid in the Super Cup of the country and, that is the most important, in the Primera. The higher mentioned successes are added by a sensible gain (moreover, Gundogan and Iñigo Martinez came for free). Sceptics will remind the failures in the European competition (it was relegated from the Champions League after the group stage!), already chronic financial troubles, which slow down the registration of newcomers and the transfers in general, and new scandals led by “the Nergueira case”. The previous matches can be also evaluated in such a way: the team didn’t score to Getafe, playing a 0-0 draw, and there followed, after the “grandmaster” 2-0 score in the struggle with Cadiz, an overly spectacular 4-3 result in the battle against Villarreal.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Taking into account 6 previous head-to-head matches, Osasuna was able to take a draw with “more than a club” only once.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not believe that the hosts will catch on for points in Pamplona. We recommend betting that the Catalan giant will be able to win (odd: 1.666).

