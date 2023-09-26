Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the seventh round of the Spanish La Liga, Osasuna will meet Atletico Madrid at home. The match will take place at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona on 28 September. The kick-off is scheduled for 21:30 CET.

Osasuna

Pamplona after a good last season, the start of the new campaign is still difficult. Recall that Osasuna in the past La Liga came to the finish on the 10th position, and also reached the final of the Spanish Cup, where they lost to Real Madrid.

In the new season, the Reds have already managed to fly out in the qualification of the Conference League from Belgian Club Brugge. The start in the tournament can be considered more or less equal. The team defeated Celta and Valencia on the road, and last weekend at home signed a goalless draw with Sevilla.

At the moment, with 7 points, Osasuna are in 11th position in the table.

Atletico

Atletico played a great match on Sunday in the Madrid derby against Real Madrid. Diego Simeone's team achieved a confident 3-1 victory, which allowed them to climb to 5th place in the league.

Barring a disappointing match against Valencia, in which Atletico suffered their only defeat of the season, the start of the season can be considered a success. Atletico also had time to start playing in the Champions League - they drew 1-1 with Lazio in Rome. It is worth noting that a good form gained forward of "Colchoneros", Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard has already scored 5 goals in 5 La Liga matches.

If Atletico can stabilise their game and stop losing points in simple matches, I think they can fight for the title.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Osasuna can not win in four matches in a row.

Atletico have lost only one of their last nine matches in La Liga.

In head-to-head meetings, the visitors have a huge advantage. Madrid have won 10 matches in a row, and Osasuna managed to score in only two of them.

Prediction

I think that in this match Atletico will continue such a pleasant series. And to minimise the risk, I suggest betting on a win with a handicap 0.