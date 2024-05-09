RU RU
Main Predictions Orlando Pirates vs Richards Bay prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Orlando Pirates vs Richards Bay prediction and betting tips - May 11, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Orlando Pirates vs Richards Bay prediction twitter.com/orlandopirates
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates
Premier League South Africa 11 may 2024, 14:00 Orlando Pirates - Richards Bay
-
- : -
South Africa,
Richards Bay Richards Bay
Prediction on game Win Orlando Pirates
Odds: 1.47

On Saturday, May 11th, in the 28th round match of the South African Premier League, Orlando Pirates will play at home against Richards Bay. The match will kick off at 20:00 Central European Time. The match analysis and betting odds for these two teams have been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates approach the match in third place, with the battle for the second position and qualification for the CAF Champions League still ahead. Their gap from Stellenbosch FC, who holds second place, is just 1 point. Therefore, Orlando Pirates only need one slip-up from their direct competitors and to perform well in the remaining three games. The Pirates are in incredible form, having won their last five matches in the South African Premier League, and they have not conceded a single goal in their last four matches. In the previous round, Orlando Pirates defeated Chippa United 2-0. Additionally, they have reached the final of the South African Cup, where they will face Mamelodi Sundowns.

Richards Bay

Richards Bay occupies a completely different position in the league table. They are in 15th place, second to last in the South African Premier League. It seems likely that Richards Bay will have to compete in the playoffs for the right to play in the top tier of South African football at the end of the season. They are 6 points clear of Cape Town Spurs, who are at the bottom, but they are 5 points behind 15th place. In the closing stages of the season, Richards Bay has shown incredible form, winning 3 out of their last 5 matches. In the previous round, they drew 0-0 against Polokwane City.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the 13th round of the current season, Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay played a 0-0 draw.
  • In the 10 matches in history between these teams, Orlando Pirates have the advantage in victories with 5 wins compared to Richards Bay's 3.

Orlando Pirates vs Richards Bay prediction

Richards Bay is in good form, but Orlando Pirates are the clear favorites for this match. I bet on the home team to win.

Prediction on game Win Orlando Pirates
Odds: 1.47

