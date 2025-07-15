RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Ordabasy vs Torpedo Kutaisi prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025

Ordabasy vs Torpedo Kutaisi prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Ordabasy Shymkent vs Torpedo Kutaisi prediction Photo: sportburo.kz/ Author unknownn
Ordabasy Shymkent
17 july 2025, 12:00
- : -
International, Shymkent, K.Munaitpasov Stadium Shymkent
Torpedo Kutaisi
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
The first qualifying round of the Conference League features a showdown between Ordabasy and Torpedo Kutaisi. The match will take place in Kazakhstan on Thursday, July 17, with kickoff scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. Here’s my take on the outcome and goals for this fixture.

Match preview

After claiming the league title in 2023, Ordabasy only managed a fourth-place finish in last season’s Kazakhstan Premier League. This campaign, their domestic form has been shaky, though they did defeat leaders Astana at home in the previous round.

The team relies on balance — solid defensive organization and quick transitions into attack. It’s worth noting that the Shymkent club is traditionally a force at home, rarely leaving the pitch empty-handed.

Their current seventh place in the Premier League underscores what has been a disappointing season. Results have been underwhelming, and performances on the pitch have left much to be desired.

Ordabasy’s most successful European campaign came last season when they reached the third qualifying round of the Conference League. Their run was halted by Yerevan’s Pyunik, but this year the Kazakh side is determined to make a mark against Georgian outfit Torpedo.

Torpedo Kutaisi earned their Conference League spot as one of the most consistent teams in the Georgian championship. Last season, they finished runners-up and are now playing in Europe’s third-tier club competition for only the second time in their history.

Domestically this season, Torpedo have alternated between strong performances and disappointing displays. Their main issue has been the back line. Nevertheless, the team knows how to grind out results and has shown real character — especially when playing from behind.

The first leg against Ordabasy proved just that. Twice trailing during the match, the Georgians not only clawed back but snatched a crucial victory.

Now, Torpedo are considered slight favorites, but Ordabasy have more European experience and are determined to take advantage at home. It’s also worth noting that the winner of this tie will face Cyprus’s Omonia in the next round — a team that eliminated Kutaisi last season in the Conference League’s second round.

Match facts

  • Ordabasy have won just one of their last five matches.
  • Four of the last five home games for the Kazakh side ended with the same scoreline: 1-0.
  • Torpedo have also recorded just one win in their previous five outings.
  • The Georgians have conceded in only one of their last three away matches.
  • Ordabasy average 0.7 goals per home game, while Torpedo average 0.5 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Ordabasy: Shaizada, Astanov, Malyi, Zhaksibayev, Tursunbai, Antic, Kapatina, Vakulko, Imnadze, Everton, Paulinho.
  • Torpedo Kutaisi: Goshadze, Simic, Nadaria, Kverkvelia, Itrak, Wortley, Basiladze, Mamuchashvili, Bidzinashvili, Jonsen, Pires.

H2H

  • The teams have faced each other three times: Ordabasy lead 2-1.
  • The first match ended with a 4-3 win for Torpedo.

Prediction

Given Ordabasy’s home form and Torpedo’s struggles on the road, it’s logical to expect the hosts to dominate. Ordabasy will likely look for an early goal to build on their advantage. However, Torpedo are capable of grinding out a draw, which would suit the visitors from Kutaisi just fine. My bet is that Ordabasy won’t lose and there will be no more than 3.5 goals in the match.

