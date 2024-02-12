Ons Jabeur vs Lesia Tsurenko prediction and betting tips on February 13, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-3,5) Odds: 1.67 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

A formidable lineup of participants has gathered at the prestigious tournament in Doha, where Ons Jabeur and Lesia Tsurenko will face off in the second round. Our experts have prepared a prediction for this match between the two athletes.

Ons Jabeur

Hailing from Tunisia, Jabeur confidently ranks among the world's top tennis players, currently holding the sixth position in the rankings. However, this year hasn't been particularly successful for Jabeur, as she has only managed two victories in four matches across two tournaments. At the Australian Open, Jabeur suffered a second-round defeat against Russia's Andreeva with a scoreline of 0-6, 2-6. In Abu Dhabi, she was defeated in the quarterfinals by Brazil's Haddad Maia with a score of 3-6, 4-6. It's crucial for Jabeur to regain form, especially considering her recent appearances in Grand Slam finals.

Lesia Tsurenko

The Ukrainian player finds herself in the twilight of her career, as 34 years in women's tennis represent a veteran age. Nevertheless, Tsurenko holds a respectable 37th position in the world rankings and is capable of displaying solid tennis. At the Australian Open, she reached the third round, where she was defeated by the eventual champion, Aryna Sabalenka, with a scoreline of 0-6, 0-6. The tournament in Abu Dhabi proved unfortunate for Tsurenko, with a first-round defeat against Samsonova with a score of 0-6, 1-6. In Doha, Tsurenko started with a victory over the relatively unknown Turkish player, Sonmez, with a score of 7-5, 6-3.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The players have faced each other twice, with their head-to-head record currently tied at 1-1. Their most recent encounter was last year at the Charleston tournament, where Jabeur emerged victorious on clay in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. Tsurenko holds a five-year seniority over her opponent.

Ons Jabeur vs Lesia Tsurenko Prediction

Both players are not in their optimal form. Jabeur rightfully stands as the favorite, given her higher ranking and should outclass the experienced Ukrainian. Tsurenko has experienced significant setbacks in her recent matches, which may replicate in this encounter. Betting on Jabeur's success with a -3.5 game handicap seems prudent.