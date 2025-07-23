Omonia vs Torpedo Kutaisi: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg?

Prediction on game Omonia Nicosia Total over 2 Odds: 1.75 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

In the opening clash of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round, Cyprus' Omonia takes on Torpedo Kutaisi from Georgia. The match is set for Thursday, July 24, at 19:00 Central European Time. Here’s our in-depth preview and prediction for this encounter.

Omonia vs Torpedo Kutaisi: Match preview

Omonia finished last season in third place, earning a shot at European football this autumn. Their pre-season build-up consisted solely of friendlies, making this qualifier their first official fixture of the new campaign. Preparation has been far from ideal: a draw in their opening friendly followed by five straight defeats. However, Omonia boasts much greater European experience than Torpedo Kutaisi. Just last season, the Cypriots reached the Conference League playoffs, and they are widely seen as favorites in this tie.

Torpedo Kutaisi kicked off their competitive season earlier. They first participated in the Georgian Super Cup, losing to Spaeri in the semi-finals before beating Iberia 1999 in the third-place match. Torpedo then advanced past Ordabasy in the Conference League’s first qualifying round, winning 4-3 at home and drawing 1-1 away to progress. Still, as previously mentioned, they lack the European pedigree of their rivals.

Notably, these sides already met in Conference League qualifying last season, with Omonia prevailing on both occasions—3-1 and 2-1.

Match facts and head-to-head record

Omonia are winless in their last six matches, losing the last five in a row.

Torpedo Kutaisi are unbeaten in their last three games: two wins and a draw.

Omonia have conceded in nine consecutive matches.

The teams have faced each other twice, with Omonia winning both times: 3-1 and 2-1.

Probable line-ups

Omonia: Uzoho, Panayiotou, Hammash, Masouras, Simic, Evandro, Maric, Charalambous, Semedo, Loizou, Jovetić

Torpedo Kutaisi: Goshadze, Kverkvelia, Itrak, Nadaraia, Mamuchashvili, Simic, Bidzinashvili, Varli, Jonsen, Felipe Pires, Gudushauri

Prediction

Despite their poor run in friendlies, Omonia are clear favorites for this contest. This is an official match, and motivation will be sky-high. Our pick: Omonia’s individual total over 2 goals at odds of 1.75.