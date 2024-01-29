Olympiacos vs Alba Berlin prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-10) Odds: 1.66 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On January 30, European basketball of the highest level will return to our screens, specifically the EuroLeague, where Olympiacos will face Alba Berlin. Read the match prediction for these mentioned clubs on the pages of our resource.

Olympiacos

The renowned Greek club, the reigning vice-champion of the EuroLeague, even if such a title does not officially exist. Olympiacos appears more challenging this season, securing 12 victories out of 23 matches. With these results, the team holds the eighth position in the regular standings. However, three immediate pursuers trail only on additional indicators. In their last match, the team suffered an away defeat to the reigning champion and leader of the regular season, Real Madrid, with a score of 85:90. Fall and Milutinov will miss the match due to injuries.

Alba Berlin

The German club has not pleased its fans with successes in this EuroLeague season, securing 5 victories in 23 games and holding the last position in the standings. In their last match, Alba defeated the motivated Crvena Zvezda at home with a score of 89:80, although considered a slight underdog. This victory marked the second in three encounters, but it seems more like an isolated spark than a trend. Eriksen, Olinde, and Samare won't be able to assist their teammates in the match.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

In head-to-head confrontations, the advantage lies with the Greek club, which secured a resounding away victory with a score of 94:67 in the first round.

Olympiacos has lost 3 out of the last 4 encounters.

Alba is the worst away team in this season's EuroLeague, with 10 defeats in 11 encounters.

Olympiacos vs Alba Berlin Prediction

Considering tournament standings and motivation, Olympiacos should easily win the upcoming battle. Bookmakers also have confidence in the home team, granting the Greek club a significant advantage. We do not expect much resistance from the visitors, therefore we place our bet on Olympiacos' success with a handicap of -10 points.