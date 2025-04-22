Olympia vs. Peñarol prediction: will the Paraguayans earn their first points?

Prediction on game Club Atletico Penarol wont lose Odds: 1.62 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Thursday, April 24, in the 3rd round of the Copa Libertadores group stage, Olimpia Asunción will play at home against Peñarol. I suggest a bet on the result of this match.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Olimpia has won only 2 of their last 5 home matches.

Peñarol has won 3 of their last 5 away games.

Olimpia has lost 4 consecutive matches in the Copa Libertadores.

These teams have met 10 times in the Copa Libertadores. The victory tally is 6:1 in favor of Peñarol.

Match preview

Olimpia is not having a very successful season. The traditional giant of Paraguayan football currently occupies third place in the Apertura and has virtually no chance of finishing first. The gap from Libertad after 15 rounds is 9 points.

However, Olimpia approaches the match against Peñarol with a series of three unbeaten matches. In the previous round, "El Decano" defeated Sportivo Luqueño 3-1, and before that, they were stronger than Atlético Tembetary (1-0).

In the Copa Libertadores, however, Olimpia is on the brink of disaster. In the first round, the Paraguayan club lost to modest Bolivian side San Antonio Bulo Bulo 2-3, and after that, they were thrashed at home by Vélez Sarsfield (0-4).

Peñarol is also underperforming in the current Uruguayan championship. After 12 rounds of the Apertura, they occupy only seventh place with 18 points. However, the gap from the leader is only 7 points, and the top of the table is very tight.

But the black and gold have won their last three games: 2-1 against Wanderers, 4-2 with Miramar Misiones, and 1-0 on Danubio's field. This indicates that Diego Aguirre's team is starting to gain good form.

In the Copa Libertadores, Peñarol lost in the last minutes to Vélez Sarsfield 1-2 in the first round, but then beat San Antonio Bulo Bulo 2-0 at home.

Possible lineups

Olimpia: Arzamendia; Zabala, Lopez, Barreto, Rojas; Dominguez, Ortiz, Franco; Leguizamon, Benedetto, Redes

Arzamendia; Zabala, Lopez, Barreto, Rojas; Dominguez, Ortiz, Franco; Leguizamon, Benedetto, Redes Peñarol: Campana; Olivera, Coelho, Herrera, Milans; Garcia, Sosa Ospital, Perez, Baez; Fernandez; Silvera

Olympia vs. Peñarol match prediction

Olimpia looks weak this season, while Peñarol is just starting to hit their stride. I'm betting that the visitors will not lose this match.