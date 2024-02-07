RU RU NG NG
Olimpia Milano vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Olimpia Milano Olimpia Milano
Euroleague 08 feb 2024, 13:30 Olimpia Milano - Real
Assago, Mediolanum Forum
Real Real
The Euroleague continues, and this week will see another round of matches in the group stage. Olimpia Milano, playing at home, will compete against Real Madrid. The match will take place on February 8th and will kick off at 20:30 Central European Time.

Olimpia Milano

The Italian team currently sits in 13th place in the Euroleague. After 25 matches, Olimpia Milano has secured ten victories and suffered 15 defeats. In the last five matches, they have won three times and lost twice. In terms of the domestic championship, Milan holds the third position in the League A.

Real Madrid

The "Whites" lead the Euroleague. In 25 matches, they have secured 22 victories and suffered only three defeats. In the last five games, Real Madrid has suffered one defeat and secured four victories. Additionally, the "royal club" dominates on their home turf. In 21 matches, the team from Madrid has 18 victories, three defeats, and tops the ACB league table.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • In the current Euroleague season, Real Madrid has already defeated Olimpia Milano with a score of 88:71. Overall, in the last few head-to-head encounters, the "Whites" have won all five matches.
  • The last time Olimpia Milano defeated Real Madrid was in January 2021.
  • Real Madrid is currently on a three-match winning streak.

Olimpia Milano vs Real Madrid Prediction

Milan will find it challenging to compete for a playoff spot, as the gap from the tenth position is quite significant. Real Madrid continues to dominate in the Euroleague. In my opinion, they are the favorites in this match, so my bet will be on the "Whites" at odds of 1.6.

Prediction on game Win Real
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Sport Predictions
