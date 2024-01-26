Olimpia Milano vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 158,5 Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

We present to our readers a forecast for the match between Olimpia Milano and Barcelona, where the opponents will compete within the EuroLeague.

Olimpia Milano

After 22 games, the Milanese club is currently in the 12th position in the regular championship, trailing the desired top ten by two victories. In their last encounter, Olimpia suffered a defeat against Valencia with a score of 72:84, with the second half of the game turning out to be disastrous, losing by a margin of 20 points. While reaching the playoffs is still feasible, Milan needs a leap forward, which can be challenging given the intense competition.

Barcelona

The Catalan club is performing well, holding the second position in the EuroLeague regular championship with 15 wins and 7 losses. Their recent performance, however, saw Barcelona falter, losing to Anadolu Efes with a score of 74:98, putting an end to a four-game winning streak. The upcoming match will see Arines, Caisedo, and Laprovittola sidelined due to injuries.

Head-to-Head History

The confrontation in the first round was thrilling and concluded with an unexpected away victory for the Milanese club with a score of 90:86.

Match prediction for Olimpia Milano vs Barcelona

If this were a football match, the interest would be immense, but even in this case, it will be fascinating to see who emerges stronger. Bookmakers are cautious in giving an advantage to either team. Barcelona is having a significantly better season, but they are playing away, and Milan is in desperate need of victories. Given the high-scoring basketball displayed in their previous encounter, we do not expect a similar scenario this time. Therefore, we bet on the total score being under 158.5 points.