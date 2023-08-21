Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.72 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

On August 24, Stadion Stožice (Ljubljana) will host the first leg of the decisive stage of the Europa League Qualification, in which Olimpia Ljubljana will compete with Qarabag. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Olimpia Ljubljana



The club “shone” after Slovenia gained independence – it won four times in a row in 1992-1995. Still, it didn’t work out at the higher mentioned pace, suffice it to say that the team took the seventh title after a 5-year pause in the spring. In addition to the gold medals, “the Dragons” got the opportunity to return to the Champions League qualification. Generally speaking, the Slovenian team, if we take into account its level, showed pretty good performance. It overcame not only the outsider of the first confrontation, Latvian Valmiera (two 2-1 victories), but also the favourite, Ludogorets (1-1 and 2-1, however, the Bulgarian club did not score from the penalty before the final whistle there). To tell the truth, nothing positive happened in the battle against Galatasaray – the opponent decided everything already in Ljubljana, defeating the hosts of the arena with a 3-0 score. Speaking about the match in Istanbul, Icardi’s only goal brought one more victory for “the Blood Golds”.

Qarabag



The team remains the flagship of Azerbaijani football. It is reasonable to mention that there was an exception from the general dominance of recent years, when Neftci took the title, but that was just a one-time reservation. The trophy was taken back after that and even defended in the previous spring. What fails for Gurbanov’s wards is to break into the group stage of the Champions League again. There happened another misfire this time, “the Horsemen” overcame only Lincoln Red Imps from Gibraltar in the qualification, having “blown” away already in the battle against Rakow (a 1-1 draw in Baku after a 2-3 failure in Poland). Still, having moved to the Europa League, the representative of Transcaucasia dealt with a rather difficult opponent – HJK. Nevertheless, the Finnish champion was defeated in both matches with an identical score – 2-1.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



The opponents crossed their paths in the Champions League qualification 5 years ago, in the summer of 2018. Then Qarabag minimally, 1-0, won in Ljubljana, after which there recorded a goalless draw at the home arena.

Predictions



