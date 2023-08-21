RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Olimpia Ljubljana vs Qarabag prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023

Olimpia Ljubljana vs Qarabag prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023

Olimpija Ljubljana Olimpija Ljubljana
Europa League 24 aug 2023, 14:00 Olimpija Ljubljana - Qarabag FK
-
- : -
International, Ljubljana, Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana
Qarabag FK Qarabag FK
Review Н2Н Playoff Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.72

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On August 24, Stadion Stožice (Ljubljana) will host the first leg of the decisive stage of the Europa League Qualification, in which Olimpia Ljubljana will compete with Qarabag. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Olimpia Ljubljana


The club “shone” after Slovenia gained independence – it won four times in a row in 1992-1995. Still, it didn’t work out at the higher mentioned pace, suffice it to say that the team took the seventh title after a 5-year pause in the spring. In addition to the gold medals, “the Dragons” got the opportunity to return to the Champions League qualification. Generally speaking, the Slovenian team, if we take into account its level, showed pretty good performance. It overcame not only the outsider of the first confrontation, Latvian Valmiera (two 2-1 victories), but also the favourite, Ludogorets (1-1 and 2-1, however, the Bulgarian club did not score from the penalty before the final whistle there). To tell the truth, nothing positive happened in the battle against Galatasaray – the opponent decided everything already in Ljubljana, defeating the hosts of the arena with a 3-0 score. Speaking about the match in Istanbul, Icardi’s only goal brought one more victory for “the Blood Golds”.

Qarabag


The team remains the flagship of Azerbaijani football. It is reasonable to mention that there was an exception from the general dominance of recent years, when Neftci took the title, but that was just a one-time reservation. The trophy was taken back after that and even defended in the previous spring. What fails for Gurbanov’s wards is to break into the group stage of the Champions League again. There happened another misfire this time, “the Horsemen” overcame only Lincoln Red Imps from Gibraltar in the qualification, having “blown” away already in the battle against Rakow (a 1-1 draw in Baku after a 2-3 failure in Poland). Still, having moved to the Europa League, the representative of Transcaucasia dealt with a rather difficult opponent – HJK. Nevertheless, the Finnish champion was defeated in both matches with an identical score – 2-1.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The opponents crossed their paths in the Champions League qualification 5 years ago, in the summer of 2018. Then Qarabag minimally, 1-0, won in Ljubljana, after which there recorded a goalless draw at the home arena.

Predictions


Bookmakers consider the chances for the victory in the capital of Slovenia almost equal. Thus, we bet that experienced guests will win with “a 0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.77).

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.72

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Europa Conference League Today, 12:45 Hibernian vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Hibernian Odds: 1.86 Aston Villa Recommended Linebet
Champions League Today, 15:00 Maccabi Haifa vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Maccabi Haifa Odds: 1.62 BSC Young Boys Bet now Linebet
Champions League Today, 15:00 Braga vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Braga Odds: 1.73 Panathinaikos Bet now BetWinner
Champions League Today, 15:00 Molde vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Molde Odds: 1.61 Galatasaray Recommended 1xBet
Europa Conference League 24 aug 2023, 13:00 Dynamo Kyiv vs Beşiktaş prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Dynamo Kyiv Odds: 2.34 Besiktas Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:04 Referees in England banned from eating certain foods before matches Football news Today, 05:38 World's sexiest athlete Alice Schmidt challenged Holland (photo) Football news Today, 05:00 Mbappe is preparing an important statement: the date has been announced Football news Today, 04:00 Al-Ittihad prepares the most expensive transfer in the history of Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 03:00 Manchester United lose star rookie due to injury Football news Today, 01:40 PSG striker could move to West Ham Football news Today, 01:22 Sevilla in talks to sign Argentina striker Football news Today, 01:00 Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League Football news Today, 00:50 Legendary Bonucci close to joining Bundesliga club Football news Today, 00:00 Milan announced the transfer of Argentine talent
Sport Predictions
Football Today Hibernian vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football Today Maccabi Haifa vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Football Today Braga vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Football Today Molde vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Football 24 aug 2023 Dynamo Kyiv vs Beşiktaş prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football 24 aug 2023 Slavia Prague vs Zorya prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football 24 aug 2023 Olimpia Ljubljana vs Qarabag prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Prediction for Hull City vs Bristol City 25 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Ipswich vs Leeds United 26 August 2023