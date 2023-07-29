Prediction on game Win Ludogorets Razgrad Odds: 2.04 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On August 1, Stadion Stožice (Ljubljana) will host the second leg of the 1/4 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Olimpia Ljubljana will compete with Ludogorets. The battle will start at 20:00 CET.

Olimpia Ljubljana



The club did not particularly show proper performance during the time of united Yugoslavia – there happened only a one-time exit to the cup final, which was lost. Still, Slovenia gained independence and the project from the capital dominated at first, winning 4 champion titles in a row. However, then Maribor got stronger and the other competitors gradually added in the game. As a result, it reminds about itself only periodically. It goes without saying that the most successful draw was in the previous season, which is characterized by the so-called “golden double”. Nevertheless, Albert Riera, the Spanish mentor who had played for a number of clubs, including Liverpool, as well as for the national team, limited himself to the higher mentioned result in Ljubljana and moved unexpectedly to Celje. He was replaced by João Enriques, and the Portuguese specialist made his debut just in the previous round of the Champions League, where the club dealt with Valmiera (both matches ended with the same score – 2-1). It was followed by the defeat in the 1st round of the national championship. Speaking about the match Bulgaria, it was possible to achieve a draw, moreover, it was the favourite, which equalized the score there.

Ludogorets



The team was acquired by a local billionaire, Kiril Domuschiev, in 2010. The former no-name, which had played in the second local division, began to “stamp” champion titles in two years. In fact, there is simply no football intrigue in the championship inside Bulgaria. Moreover, “the Eagles” play consistently at the group stages of the European competition. On the other hand, they only made it to the main round of the Champions League in 2014 and 2016 and then were eliminated in the qualification. This time, everything could and did end as quickly and ingloriously as possible. The disastrous 0-2 score in Kosovo turned out to be compensated with the defeat of Ballkani at the home arena. Then the Slovenian opponent was received in Razgrad, and all that happened was to respond to a quick conceded goal with the ball before the break.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Olimpia played with Ludogorets for the first time. Still, it is reasonable to mention that it successfully overcame Maribor in the Europa League qualification in 2019 – there happened a couple of draws and the away goal advantage rule was used.

Predictions



Bookmakers still consider the Bulgarian team to be the favourite of the following battle. It must, as in the previous round, make a better “response” and, therefore, win (odd: 2.04).

