Oleksandriya vs Partizan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

In the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, Oleksandriya will go head-to-head with Partizan. The clash is set to take place in Katowice, Poland, on Thursday, July 24. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on the overall goal tally in this encounter.

Match preview

Oleksandriya delivered a stellar campaign last season in the Ukrainian Premier League, marking the best result in their history. The modest side sensationally overtook Shakhtar Donetsk and finished directly behind Dynamo Kyiv.

This success was closely tied to head coach Ruslan Rotan, but he departed in the off-season to take charge of Polissya. Alongside the coach, several key players left the club, including first-choice goalkeeper Yermakov, defenders Shabanov and Martynyuk, Ukraine international midfielder Kalyuzhnyi, and last season's top scorer Filippov.

Due to the ongoing war, Oleksandriya not only has to host opponents outside Ukraine but also struggles to retain foreign players. The club’s main asset, Brazilian Juan Bezerra, missed the early stages of pre-season but is now back and ready for the new campaign.

With new manager Kyrylo Nesterenko at the helm, Oleksandriya has started a rebuild, but the pre-season friendlies yielded no wins: one draw and four defeats. It's hard to predict what shape the team will be in at the campaign's start, but the outlook is far from optimistic.

Belgrade’s Partizan, in contrast, are a regular fixture in European competitions and have kicked off another campaign with ambitions to reach the group stage. However, the Serbian giants faltered against AEK Larnaca and exited the Europa League.

Overall, Partizan are enduring a tough spell and have been unable to break Red Star’s domestic dominance, which has lasted eight years. Interestingly, Partizan will have an edge over Alexandria in terms of match fitness, having already started the Serbian SuperLiga.

The Serbs haven’t suffered any major losses this summer, but can boast an intriguing signing. The club shelled out nearly a million euros for Montenegrin Buducnost talent Andrija Kostić, who scored for the Belgrade side on his debut.

Partizan's defense can be shaky, especially in European competitions, but they always play aggressive attacking football in front of their fans. That will be a key factor in this tie, and we’re in for an intriguing first leg. Notably, Partizan will be without their first-choice keeper and captain, both sent off after the penalty shootout against AEK in the previous round.

Match facts

Oleksandriya have not won a single pre-season match this summer.

At official level, the Ukrainians have lost only two matches in 2025.

Partizan have won back-to-back matches.

Partizan have not drawn an away match since February.

Alexandria average 1.6 goals per home game, while Partizan average 1.8 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Oleksandriya : Shevchenko, Kravchenko, Kampush, Beiratche, Ndika, Shostak, Mishnev, Kovalets, Mateus, Tsara, Bezerra.

: Shevchenko, Kravchenko, Kampush, Beiratche, Ndika, Shostak, Mishnev, Kovalets, Mateus, Tsara, Bezerra. Partizan: Krunic, Djurdjevic, Milovanovic, Jurcevic, Roganovic, Ugresic, Karabelov, Vukotic, Natkho, Trifunovic, Milosevic.

H2H

These teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

Oleksandriya will look to play cautiously, but this match is set to be a tense battle between two fairly evenly matched sides. The Ukrainians’ main task will be to minimize risks and try to stay solid at the back. Partizan will aim to control the tempo, and their superior European pedigree could tip the scales in their favor. Expect a compelling match, but don’t count on an abundance of goals. My pick: total goals under 2.5.