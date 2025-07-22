RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Oleksandriya vs Partizan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Oleksandriya vs Partizan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
FC Oleksandriya vs Partizan Belgrade prediction Photo: fco.com.ua/ Author unknownn
FC Oleksandriya
FC Oleksandriya FC Oleksandriya Schedule FC Oleksandriya News FC Oleksandriya Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
24 july 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Oleksandriia, Stadion Nika
Partizan Belgrade
Partizan Belgrade Partizan Belgrade Schedule Partizan Belgrade News Partizan Belgrade Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, Oleksandriya will go head-to-head with Partizan. The clash is set to take place in Katowice, Poland, on Thursday, July 24. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on the overall goal tally in this encounter.

Match preview

Oleksandriya delivered a stellar campaign last season in the Ukrainian Premier League, marking the best result in their history. The modest side sensationally overtook Shakhtar Donetsk and finished directly behind Dynamo Kyiv.

This success was closely tied to head coach Ruslan Rotan, but he departed in the off-season to take charge of Polissya. Alongside the coach, several key players left the club, including first-choice goalkeeper Yermakov, defenders Shabanov and Martynyuk, Ukraine international midfielder Kalyuzhnyi, and last season's top scorer Filippov.

Due to the ongoing war, Oleksandriya not only has to host opponents outside Ukraine but also struggles to retain foreign players. The club’s main asset, Brazilian Juan Bezerra, missed the early stages of pre-season but is now back and ready for the new campaign.

With new manager Kyrylo Nesterenko at the helm, Oleksandriya has started a rebuild, but the pre-season friendlies yielded no wins: one draw and four defeats. It's hard to predict what shape the team will be in at the campaign's start, but the outlook is far from optimistic.

Belgrade’s Partizan, in contrast, are a regular fixture in European competitions and have kicked off another campaign with ambitions to reach the group stage. However, the Serbian giants faltered against AEK Larnaca and exited the Europa League.

Overall, Partizan are enduring a tough spell and have been unable to break Red Star’s domestic dominance, which has lasted eight years. Interestingly, Partizan will have an edge over Alexandria in terms of match fitness, having already started the Serbian SuperLiga.

The Serbs haven’t suffered any major losses this summer, but can boast an intriguing signing. The club shelled out nearly a million euros for Montenegrin Buducnost talent Andrija Kostić, who scored for the Belgrade side on his debut.

Partizan's defense can be shaky, especially in European competitions, but they always play aggressive attacking football in front of their fans. That will be a key factor in this tie, and we’re in for an intriguing first leg. Notably, Partizan will be without their first-choice keeper and captain, both sent off after the penalty shootout against AEK in the previous round.

Match facts

  • Oleksandriya have not won a single pre-season match this summer.
  • At official level, the Ukrainians have lost only two matches in 2025.
  • Partizan have won back-to-back matches.
  • Partizan have not drawn an away match since February.
  • Alexandria average 1.6 goals per home game, while Partizan average 1.8 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Oleksandriya: Shevchenko, Kravchenko, Kampush, Beiratche, Ndika, Shostak, Mishnev, Kovalets, Mateus, Tsara, Bezerra.
  • Partizan: Krunic, Djurdjevic, Milovanovic, Jurcevic, Roganovic, Ugresic, Karabelov, Vukotic, Natkho, Trifunovic, Milosevic.

H2H

These teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

Oleksandriya will look to play cautiously, but this match is set to be a tense battle between two fairly evenly matched sides. The Ukrainians’ main task will be to minimize risks and try to stay solid at the back. Partizan will aim to control the tempo, and their superior European pedigree could tip the scales in their favor. Expect a compelling match, but don’t count on an abundance of goals. My pick: total goals under 2.5.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu prediction Washington WTA Today, 15:30 Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu prediction and betting tips - July 22, 2025 Marta Kostyuk Odds: 1.76 Emma Raducanu Recommended 1xBet
Naomi Osaka vs Yulia Putintseva prediction Washington WTA Today, 15:30 Naomi Osaka vs Yulia Putintseva: prediction and betting tips – July 22, 2025 Naomi Osaka Odds: 1.68 Yulia Putintseva Bet now Melbet
Vasco da Gama vs Independiente del Valle prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Vasco da Gama vs Independiente: prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 Vasco da Gama Odds: 1.6 Independiente del Valle Bet now 1xBet
AC Milan vs Arsenal prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 07:30 Arsenal vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 AC Milan Odds: 1.84 Arsenal Recommended 1xBet
QPR vs Cardiff City prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 09:00 QPR vs Cardiff City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 QPR Odds: 1.62 Cardiff City Bet now 1xBet
PAOK vs Apollon prediction Friendly match 23 july 2025, 11:00 PAOK vs Apollon prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 23 July 2025 PAOK Odds: 1.6 Apollon Bet now Melbet
Homburg vs Hoffenheim prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 12:00 Hoffenheim vs Homburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 Homburg Odds: 1.65 Hoffenheim Recommended Mostbet
FCI Levadia vs Iberia 1999 prediction Europa Conference League 23 july 2025, 12:30 Levadia vs Iberia 1999. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 FCI Levadia Odds: 1.91 Iberia 1999 Bet now Melbet
Silkeborg vs KA Akureyri prediction Europa Conference League 23 july 2025, 13:00 Silkeborg vs KA Akureyri: Can the Danes secure an advantage in the first leg? Silkeborg Odds: 1.7 KA Akureyri Bet now Melbet
Brann vs Salzburg prediction Champions League 23 july 2025, 13:00 Brann vs Salzburg. Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 23, 2025 Brann Odds: 1.66 Salzburg Recommended Mostbet
Galatasaray vs Cagliari prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 13:30 Galatasaray vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 23, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.7 Cagliari Bet now Mostbet
Valencia vs Leganes prediction Club Friendlies 23 july 2025, 14:00 Valencia vs Leganes prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 23, 2025 Valencia Odds: 1.8 Leganes Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
KuPS - : - Kairat Almaty Today, 11:00 Champions League
KuPS
-
Kairat Almaty
-
11:00
FC Noah - : - Ferencvaros Today, 12:00 Champions League
FC Noah
-
Ferencvaros
-
12:00
Lincoln Red Imps FC - : - FK Crvena Zvezda Today, 12:00 Champions League
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
12:00
Viktoria Plzen - : - Servette FC Today, 13:00 Champions League
Viktoria Plzen
-
Servette FC
-
13:00
FC Copenhagen - : - Drita Today, 13:00 Champions League
FC Copenhagen
-
Drita
-
13:00
Pafos FC - : - Maccabi Tel Aviv Today, 13:00 Champions League
Pafos FC
-
Maccabi Tel Aviv
-
13:00
Hamrun Spartans - : - Dynamo Kyiv Today, 13:00 Champions League
Hamrun Spartans
-
Dynamo Kyiv
-
13:00
RFS - : - Malmoe FF Today, 13:00 Champions League
RFS
-
Malmoe FF
-
13:00
KF Shkendija - : - FC FCSB Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
FC FCSB
-
14:00
Slovan Bratislava - : - Zrinjski Mostar Today, 14:15 Champions League
Slovan Bratislava
-
Zrinjski Mostar
-
14:15
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:48 "He just got scared." Cucurella suggests why Williams turned down Barcelona Lifestyle Today, 09:23 Manchester United newcomer Matheus Cunha announces birth of his second child Football news Today, 09:22 Former Kaizer Chiefs player draws interest from four clubs. What are the options? Olympic Games News Today, 09:19 Qatar aims to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games Lifestyle Today, 08:57 Cole Palmer's alleged ex-girlfriend denies rumors she proposed to him Motorsport News Today, 08:44 Dutch Grand Prix under threat? Torrential rain floods the Zandvoort circuit Football news Today, 08:33 Here we go! Francisco Conceição arrives in Turin to sign contract with Juventus Lifestyle Today, 08:28 “7 memorable photos”: 10 years since the launch of Cristiano Ronaldo's underwear line Football news Today, 08:18 "Glad the club made such an investment". Leão happy that Milan signed Modrić Cricket News Today, 07:54 Pakistan's squad for the match against Bangladesh revealed!
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores