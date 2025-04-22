RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Basketball Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction, H2H - April 23, 2025

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction, H2H - April 23, 2025

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports's expert
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction Photo: https://bealestreetbears.com/ Author unknown
Oklahoma City Thunder Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Yesterday, 19:30 Oklahoma City Thunder - Memphis Grizzlies
Oklahoma, Paycom Center
Memphis Grizzlies Memphis Grizzlies
Prediction on game Total under 230,5
Odds: 1.8
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

All the playoff pairs have already played their first matches, and the teams have tasted the intensity of knockout games. On April 23, Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies will have their second encounter. Can we expect another convincing victory for the hosts?

Oklahoma City Thunder

The best team of the regular season is not planning to rest on its laurels; Oklahoma will be a formidable force in the playoffs. The start of the new phase of the season was brilliant, with a resounding home victory by a 51-point margin. They played well on defense, with six players scoring more than 10 points each.

The team leader, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, scored only 15 points in that game, averaging 32 points per season. In his defense, he played just 23 minutes, which is 10 minutes less than usual, as there was no need to use him for the entire game. One player is injured, who hasn't stepped on the court this season.

Memphis Grizzlies

In the regular season, Memphis secured 48 wins in 82 games, which is a solid figure. With such numbers, Milwaukee ranked fifth in the East, but in the West, it was only enough for eighth place. The Grizzlies had to play in the play-in, where they initially lost away to Golden State but secured a playoff spot on the second attempt by defeating Dallas at home, 120-106.

Now they have to face the best team in the conference and the regular season overall. The first meeting ended disastrously, but at least three more games are ahead, and they need to show their best basketball. The club faces three personnel losses before this encounter.

Match facts

  • Oklahoma boasts fantastic home figures, with 37 wins in 43 games.
  • Memphis secured 22 victories away, losing 21 times.
  • Bookmakers see the teams' chances for the match as follows: P1 – 1.11, P2 – 7.1.

H2H

The first meeting of the series was a disaster for the Grizzlies, who lost 80-131. With such a score difference, there's nothing to analyze. The hosts played excellently in defense and had everything going right in attack.

Prediction

As in the first match, Oklahoma is again considered a heavy favorite. I don't think Memphis will lose by such a large margin again, although their chances for success don't look high. I don't expect a high-scoring game here, so I'll bet on a total under 230.5 points.

Prediction on game Total under 230,5
Odds: 1.8
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction LaLiga Spain 24 apr 2025, 13:00 Osasuna vs Sevilla prediction: Will both teams score more than 2 goals? Osasuna Odds: 2.31 Sevilla Recommended 1xBet
Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball prediction Euroleague 24 apr 2025, 13:45 Fenerbahçe vs Paris Basketball: Prediction and bet for the match on April 24, 2025 Fenerbahçe Odds: 1.74 Paris Basketball Bet now 1xBet
Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction EuroLeague 24 apr 2025, 14:30 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes prediction and H2H — April 24, 2025 Panathinaikos Odds: 1.52 Anadolu Efes Bet now 1xBet
Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction Pro League Belgium 24 apr 2025, 14:30 Club Brugge vs. Union prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 24, 2025 Club Brugge Odds: 1.72 Union Saint-Gilloise Recommended 1xBet
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano prediction LaLiga Spain 24 apr 2025, 15:30 Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: can Atletico close in on second place? Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.52 Rayo Vallecano Bet now 1Win
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Deportivo Tachira prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Central Cordoba vs Deportivo Tachira prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — April 25, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.55 Deportivo Tachira Bet now 1Win
Bolivar vs Palmeiras prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Bolívar vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Bolivar Odds: 1.94 Palmeiras Recommended BetWinner
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction NBA 24 apr 2025, 19:00 Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks prediction and bet for the match on April 25, 2025 Detroit Pistons Odds: 1.86 New York Knicks Bet now Melbet
Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Bahia vs Atletico Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.85 Atletico Nacional Bet now 22Bet
Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction Copa Libertadores 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Cerro Porteno vs Sporting Cristal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 25, 2025 Cerro Porteno Odds: 1.75 Sporting Cristal Recommended Melbet
Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction NBA 24 apr 2025, 22:00 Los Angeles Clippers vs Denver Nuggets prediction and bet for April 25, 2025 Los Angeles Clippers Odds: 1.65 Denver Nuggets Bet now 1xBet
Macarthur FC vs Melbourne Victory prediction A-League Men Australia 25 apr 2025, 05:35 Macarthur vs Melbourne Victory: can Macarthur clinch a playoff spot? Macarthur FC Odds: 1.68 Melbourne Victory Bet now 1Win
Upcoming matches
All
Bucaramanga 0 - 1 Fortaleza Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
0
Fortaleza
1
48’
Leganes - : - Girona 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Leganes
-
Girona
-
13:00
Osasuna - : - Sevilla 24 apr 2025, 13:00 LaLiga Spain
Osasuna
-
Sevilla
-
13:00
Bologna - : - Empoli 24 apr 2025, 15:00 Coppa Italia
Bologna
-
Empoli
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Real Valladolid 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Real Betis
-
Real Valladolid
-
15:30
Atletico Madrid - : - Rayo Vallecano 24 apr 2025, 15:30 LaLiga Spain
Atletico Madrid
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:30
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Deportivo Tachira 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Deportivo Tachira
-
18:00
Bolivar - : - Palmeiras 24 apr 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bolivar
-
Palmeiras
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Atletico Nacional 24 apr 2025, 20:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Atletico Nacional
-
20:00
Cerro Porteno - : - Sporting Cristal 24 apr 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Sporting Cristal
-
20:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Real Salt Lake Sign William Agada From Sporting Kansas City Football news Today, 22:20 Tigres Confirms Gignac Renewal, Nahuel Guzmán Also in Talks to Stay Football news Today, 21:30 Austin FC Land Robert Taylor in Trade With Inter Miami Football news Today, 21:20 Dorival Júnior Emerges as Top Target for Corinthians Amid Urgent Coaching Search Football news Today, 20:20 From Striker to Referee: Nicolás Ramírez to Officiate Another Superclásico Football news Today, 19:45 Unión Set to Hold Elections and Annual Assembly in May Football news Today, 19:20 Boca Sweating Over Cavani and Zenón Ahead of Superclásico Football news Today, 18:49 Marcel Koller Faces Crucial Test in Club World Cup to Secure Al Ahly Future Football news Today, 18:40 Trial Over Maradona's Death Exposes Major Flaws in Home Care Football news Today, 18:32 Orlando Pirates Eye Historic Final Appearance Against Pyramids FC
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores