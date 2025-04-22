Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction, H2H - April 23, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 230,5 Odds: 1.8 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

All the playoff pairs have already played their first matches, and the teams have tasted the intensity of knockout games. On April 23, Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies will have their second encounter. Can we expect another convincing victory for the hosts?

Oklahoma City Thunder

The best team of the regular season is not planning to rest on its laurels; Oklahoma will be a formidable force in the playoffs. The start of the new phase of the season was brilliant, with a resounding home victory by a 51-point margin. They played well on defense, with six players scoring more than 10 points each.

The team leader, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, scored only 15 points in that game, averaging 32 points per season. In his defense, he played just 23 minutes, which is 10 minutes less than usual, as there was no need to use him for the entire game. One player is injured, who hasn't stepped on the court this season.

Memphis Grizzlies

In the regular season, Memphis secured 48 wins in 82 games, which is a solid figure. With such numbers, Milwaukee ranked fifth in the East, but in the West, it was only enough for eighth place. The Grizzlies had to play in the play-in, where they initially lost away to Golden State but secured a playoff spot on the second attempt by defeating Dallas at home, 120-106.

Now they have to face the best team in the conference and the regular season overall. The first meeting ended disastrously, but at least three more games are ahead, and they need to show their best basketball. The club faces three personnel losses before this encounter.

Match facts

Oklahoma boasts fantastic home figures, with 37 wins in 43 games.

Memphis secured 22 victories away, losing 21 times.

Bookmakers see the teams' chances for the match as follows: P1 – 1.11, P2 – 7.1.

H2H

The first meeting of the series was a disaster for the Grizzlies, who lost 80-131. With such a score difference, there's nothing to analyze. The hosts played excellently in defense and had everything going right in attack.

Prediction

As in the first match, Oklahoma is again considered a heavy favorite. I don't think Memphis will lose by such a large margin again, although their chances for success don't look high. I don't expect a high-scoring game here, so I'll bet on a total under 230.5 points.