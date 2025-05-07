RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Basketball Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and betting tip for the May 8, 2025 game

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and betting tip for the May 8, 2025 game

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports's expert
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets prediction Photo: https://www.sportingnews.com/ Author unknown
Oklahoma City Thunder Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Today, 21:30 Oklahoma City Thunder - Denver Nuggets
Oklahoma, Paycom Center
Denver Nuggets Denver Nuggets
Prediction on game W2(+11,5)
Odds: 1.86
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now

In Game 2 of the NBA playoff series, Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets will clash on May 8. Here’s my well-reasoned prediction for this matchup.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder dominated the regular season, though that counts for little in the playoffs, where the stakes are much higher. Oklahoma breezed past Memphis in the opening round with a sweep—4-0—an important win in tournament terms, as they preserved energy and avoided extra games.

The Thunder had time to recover, while Denver battled through a grueling seven-game series against the Clippers. In Game 1, Oklahoma were favorites and led on the scoreboard, with victory within their grasp, but it slipped away at the end. Such defeats can rattle a team’s confidence, but a single setback won’t derail a squad of this caliber.

Denver Nuggets

This season, the Nuggets haven’t had a moment to catch their breath, fighting until the final games of the regular season to eventually finish fourth. Denver also drew a tough bracket, immediately facing the strong and ambitious Los Angeles Clippers, whom they only overcame after a dramatic seven-game battle—4-3.

As expected, the road game against Oklahoma proved exceptionally tough, but the Nuggets showed tremendous resilience, snatching victory in the dying moments. Nikola Jokic led by example—42 points and 22 rebounds—the Serbian star constantly directing and motivating his teammates, almost like a player-coach on the floor.

Match facts

  • Oklahoma has 38 wins in 45 games this season.
  • Denver has played four road games in the current playoffs, winning two of them.
  • Here are the odds for the upcoming game: Home win – 1.2, Away win – 4.8.

H2H

There’s little point in reflecting on regular season meetings—it’s more useful to analyze Game 1. That opener was a treat for basketball fans: Oklahoma led by 13 midway through the final quarter, but ultimately lost 119-121. Eric Gordon drained the decisive three-pointer with just two seconds left on the clock.

Prediction

Bookmakers are heavily favoring Oklahoma, and the low odds for the home side are puzzling. It’s hard to label Denver as clear underdogs, especially after their comeback in Game 1. My pick is to bet on the Nuggets with a +11.5 point spread.

Prediction on game W2(+11,5)
Odds: 1.86
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Pathum United vs Buriram United prediction ASEAN Club Championship Today, 06:00 Pathum United vs Buriram United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Pathum United Odds: 1.59 Buriram United Recommended 1Win
El Kanemi Warriors vs Remo Stars prediction NPFL Nigeria Today, 10:00 El-Kanemi Warriors vs Remo Stars prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 May 2025 El Kanemi Warriors Odds: 1.51 Remo Stars Bet now 1xBet
El Gouna FC vs Modern Sport FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 El-Gouna vs Modern Sport: Can Modern Sport cling to Premier League survival? El Gouna FC Odds: 1.68 Modern Sport FC Bet now 1Win
Bendel Insurance vs Akwa United prediction NPFL Nigeria Today, 11:00 Bendel vs Akwa prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Bendel Insurance Odds: 1.78 Akwa United Recommended 1xBet
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Al-Taawoun prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia Today, 12:25 Al-Ahli vs Al Taawoun prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 1.81 Al-Taawoun Bet now 1Win
Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal prediction Champions League Today, 15:00 PSG vs Arsenal: Who will become the second UEFA Champions League finalist? Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.74 Arsenal Bet now 1Win
Deportivo Tachira vs LDU de Quito prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Deportivo Táchira vs LDU Quito, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025 Deportivo Tachira Odds: 1.52 LDU de Quito Recommended 1xBet
Bahia vs Nacional prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Bahia vs Nacional prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 8, 2025 Bahia Odds: 1.55 Nacional Bet now 1Win
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks. Prediction and bet for the game on May 8, 2025 Boston Celtics Odds: 1.84 New York Knicks Bet now Betwinner
Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Universidad de Chile vs Estudiantes: showdown for group leadership Universidad de Chile Odds: 1.89 Estudiantes Recommended 1Win
Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 8, 2025 Cerro Porteno Odds: 1.79 Palmeiras Bet now 22Bet
Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Flamengo prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Central Cordoba vs Flamengo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 8, 2025 Central Cordoba de Santiago Odds: 1.76 Flamengo Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal Today, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Bahia - : - Nacional Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bahia
-
Nacional
-
18:00
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Flamengo Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Flamengo
-
20:30
Cerro Porteno - : - Palmeiras Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Cerro Porteno
-
Palmeiras
-
20:30
Universidad de Chile - : - Estudiantes Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Universidad de Chile
-
Estudiantes
-
20:30
Sporting Cristal - : - Bolivar Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
Sporting Cristal
-
Bolivar
-
22:00
Chelsea - : - Djurgaarden 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Chelsea
-
Djurgaarden
-
15:00
Manchester United - : - Athletic Club 08 may 2025, 15:00 Europa League
Manchester United
-
Athletic Club
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:08 Arturo Vidal reacts to Inter and Barcelona's thrilling Champions League clash Football news Today, 05:06 Manchester United ready to sell almost the entire squad. Only four players are untouchable Football news Today, 05:01 Araujo confident this Barcelona squad will win many Champions League titles Lifestyle Today, 04:41 Ronaldo shares emotional photo with his son after his first call-up to the Portugal national team Football news Today, 04:40 "The club's mission is clear". Riveiro reveals Orlando Pirates' objectives Football news Today, 04:20 Heroic Yann Sommer reacts to Inter's Champions League final berth Motorsport News Today, 04:07 Official: Colapinto to replace Doohan at Alpine Football news Today, 03:50 The mood is great. Erling Haaland shows how he works at Manchester City training Football news Today, 03:40 Top scorer of the Conference League torn between two African national teams Football news Today, 03:35 Aims to create a third force in Scottish football. Brighton owner Bloom set to buy Hearts
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores