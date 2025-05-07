Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and betting tip for the May 8, 2025 game

Prediction on game W2(+11,5) Odds: 1.86 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

In Game 2 of the NBA playoff series, Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets will clash on May 8. Here’s my well-reasoned prediction for this matchup.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder dominated the regular season, though that counts for little in the playoffs, where the stakes are much higher. Oklahoma breezed past Memphis in the opening round with a sweep—4-0—an important win in tournament terms, as they preserved energy and avoided extra games.

The Thunder had time to recover, while Denver battled through a grueling seven-game series against the Clippers. In Game 1, Oklahoma were favorites and led on the scoreboard, with victory within their grasp, but it slipped away at the end. Such defeats can rattle a team’s confidence, but a single setback won’t derail a squad of this caliber.

Denver Nuggets

This season, the Nuggets haven’t had a moment to catch their breath, fighting until the final games of the regular season to eventually finish fourth. Denver also drew a tough bracket, immediately facing the strong and ambitious Los Angeles Clippers, whom they only overcame after a dramatic seven-game battle—4-3.

As expected, the road game against Oklahoma proved exceptionally tough, but the Nuggets showed tremendous resilience, snatching victory in the dying moments. Nikola Jokic led by example—42 points and 22 rebounds—the Serbian star constantly directing and motivating his teammates, almost like a player-coach on the floor.

Match facts

Oklahoma has 38 wins in 45 games this season.

Denver has played four road games in the current playoffs, winning two of them.

Here are the odds for the upcoming game: Home win – 1.2, Away win – 4.8.

H2H

There’s little point in reflecting on regular season meetings—it’s more useful to analyze Game 1. That opener was a treat for basketball fans: Oklahoma led by 13 midway through the final quarter, but ultimately lost 119-121. Eric Gordon drained the decisive three-pointer with just two seconds left on the clock.

Prediction

Bookmakers are heavily favoring Oklahoma, and the low odds for the home side are puzzling. It’s hard to label Denver as clear underdogs, especially after their comeback in Game 1. My pick is to bet on the Nuggets with a +11.5 point spread.