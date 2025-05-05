Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and bet for the game on May 6, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 225,5 Odds: 1.95 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

The NBA regular season is heating up, and all the contenders for the second round of the playoffs have already been determined. Here’s my prediction for the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets matchup, as the rivals square off in the opening game of their series.

Oklahoma City Thunder

If the NBA followed the format of European football leagues, Oklahoma would have already clinched the title. The team put together a brilliant regular season, dominating the Western Conference and finishing with the best record in the entire league.

The Thunder kept their momentum rolling into the playoffs, confidently sweeping Memphis 4-0—a result that was expected given the matchup. With such a commanding run, Oklahoma’s leader Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stands out as the frontrunner for the league MVP award, and I believe he’s truly earned that recognition.

Denver Nuggets

Denver didn’t look as dominant in the regular season as their upcoming opponent, but a 61% win rate was enough to secure fourth place in the conference. The Nuggets had no time to ease into the playoffs, immediately facing a tough Clippers squad and coming dangerously close to an early exit. The series was tense and went the distance, but Denver pulled through at home in Game 7 with a convincing 120-101 victory to advance to the next round.

The Nuggets have their own superstar in Nikola Jokic, who’s been averaging a triple-double this season—an impressive feat by any standard. You also have to mention Murray and Gordon, as a lot depends on their performances as well.

Match facts

Oklahoma is ruthless on their home court, winning 38 out of 44 games.

Denver performs relatively well on the road, taking 25 victories in 44 away games.

The odds for this upcoming clash are: Home win – 1.24, Away win – 4.25.

H2H

This season’s head-to-head record is dead even at 2-2, and it’s worth noting that these matchups have been high-scoring affairs.

Prediction

The bookmakers’ odds seem a bit odd, with Oklahoma listed as a heavy favorite for Game 1, though betting against Denver is always a risky move. The Nuggets have had less rest coming into this series, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be lacking energy. I’ll take a chance and predict a high-scoring opener—my bet is on the total over 225.5 points.