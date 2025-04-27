RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football 2. Bundesliga Germany Nuernberg vs Elversberg prediction and betting tips on May 4, 2025

Nuernberg vs Elversberg prediction and betting tips on May 4, 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
Nuernberg vs Elversberg prediction Photo: https://amp.infranken.de/ Author unknown
Nuernberg Nuernberg
2. Bundesliga Germany 04 may 2025, 07:30 Nuernberg - Elversberg
-
- : -
Germany, Nurnberg, Max-Morlock-Stadion
Elversberg Elversberg
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
On May 4, the "Max-Morlock-Stadion" will host a match of the 32nd round of the German 2. Bundesliga, where "Nuernberg" will face "Elversberg". I suggest betting on goals/cards/winner for this match.

"Nuernberg"

The team can rightfully be proud of its "cup" traditions. However, a lot of time has passed since their last success (the last title was won in 2007), moreover, in the last decade, they only spent one season in the Bundesliga 1 - and in 2018/2019, the newcomer was immediately relegated from the bottom, eighteenth place. Even in the second division, they were only twelfth last spring.

There is unlikely to be noticeable progress now. It's all due to the local regulations: realizing that a top-3 spot is out of reach, many sooner or later stop fighting seriously. This club has mostly been losing since the end of March. But with "Fortuna" in the last round, they finished with a spectacular draw - 3-3.

"Elversberg"

The club is much more modest historically compared to their next opponent. It's enough to recall that back in 2022, they played in the regional league. And only after winning it, not on the first attempt, in 2023 did they finally manage to rise to the 3. Bundesliga. There, the newcomer managed to become the champion. This meant a second consecutive promotion in class. And, accordingly, a long-awaited debut at the level of the second German division.

The newcomer has not, to say the least, gone unnoticed here either. To start with, they finished at a higher level in a comfortable eleventh position. Now, they might pull off an even louder sensation amidst the spring slump of the favorites. Since the end of January, the players themselves have only lost to "Preußen". But there have been too many draws; they shared points with "Paderborn" in the last round.

Match facts

  • "Nuernberg" lost three of their last five matches
  • On average, "Nuernberg" scores 1.74 goals and concedes 1.65 goals per match
  • "Elversberg" lost only one match out of the last twelve

H2H

The first three head-to-head matches were won by "Nuremberg". But in December, they lost away 1-2.

Nuernberg vs Elversberg Prediction

Bookmakers believe in the visitors. They can still become at least third - bet on an away win (odds - 2.05).

